Russian Passport as a Ground for Dismissal: The Supreme Court Overturned the Decision to Reinstate the Official

The official denied having a passport of the aggressor country, demanded reinstatement and compensation for lost wages during forced absence, won the case in two instances, but the Supreme Court sided with the employer.

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The Supreme Court sided with the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in a dispute over the dismissal of the head of a regional department. The court stated that receiving information from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) about a civil servant holding citizenship of another country is an unconditional ground for termination of public service.

This conclusion was reached by the Administrative Cassation Court in case No. 480/7731/22.

According to the case materials, in November 2022, the head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Sumy region appealed his dismissal after the Service received information from the SBU about his alleged acquisition of Russian citizenship in 2014. The official denied ever obtaining a Russian passport and requested to cancel the dismissal order, reinstate him in the position, and recover average earnings for the period of forced absence.

The Sumy District Administrative Court, and later the appellate court, ruled in favor of the plaintiff. The courts canceled the dismissal order, reinstated him, and awarded him UAH 147,393.47 in average earnings for the forced absence period. Additionally, the appellate court awarded UAH 10,000 for professional legal assistance costs.

Disagreeing with these decisions, the State Service filed a cassation appeal. It argued that the courts incorrectly applied Article 84 of the Law "On Public Service" and did not consider the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court. According to the appellant, the information received from the SBU about a civil servant holding citizenship of another country is sufficient grounds for dismissal, and the law does not require additional verification or internal investigation.

Position of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court noted that according to parts one and two of Article 84 of the Law of Ukraine "On Public Service," the appointing authority is obliged to dismiss a civil servant within three days from the day the fact of holding citizenship of another country or acquiring such citizenship during public service is established. The law does not provide alternative actions or additional procedures for the employer upon establishing such a fact.

At the same time, the court emphasized that the fact of acquiring foreign citizenship must be based on indisputable evidence, as its establishment entails negative consequences for the civil servant in the form of dismissal. The duty to establish this fact lies with the appointing authority.

Evaluating the circumstances of the case, the Supreme Court noted that the State Service made the decision to dismiss the plaintiff based on a letter from the SBU, which included printouts from Russian information resources and a copy of the application for issuing a Russian Federation passport with details about its issuance to the plaintiff in 2014.

The court recalled that according to the Law of Ukraine "On the Security Service of Ukraine," the SBU is empowered to conduct counterintelligence activities, identify threats to national security, and establish facts of Ukrainian citizens acquiring citizenship of another country.

The Supreme Court concluded that under the established circumstances, the approach of the State Service was predictable and complied with legal requirements. Receiving information from the SBU about the plaintiff’s citizenship of the Russian Federation is an unconditional ground for termination of public service, and therefore the Supreme Court disagreed with the conclusions of the lower courts about the absence of proper and sufficient evidence for dismissal.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court found that the decisions of the lower courts were made with incorrect application of substantive law and without fully clarifying all circumstances of the case, satisfied the cassation appeal of the State Service, canceled the decisions of the lower courts, and issued a new ruling refusing the claim to cancel the dismissal order, reinstate the plaintiff, and recover average earnings.

Since the main claims were rejected, the Supreme Court also canceled the appellate court’s ruling on awarding legal assistance costs and denied the plaintiff’s request for an additional decision on this matter. Court costs are not subject to distribution.

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