20% VAT on cheap parcels: Ukrainians will overpay for imports without a Ukrainian alternative

VAT on parcels from 0 euros: why Ukraine is implementing “European rules” of taxation instead of creating its own industry.

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For the past decades, the 150 euro limit for international parcels has been a kind of duty-free haven for Ukrainian consumers when ordering goods from foreign marketplaces. However, in 2026 the situation changed: the government officially submitted bill 15460 to parliament, introducing the “European” model of e-commerce taxation.

The main impetus for the initiative was not only the search for an additional 10 billion hryvnias for the budget but also the IMF and EU requirements to harmonize customs rules. While the authorities talk about fair competition, society and business debate whether this will simply become another tax burden in conditions where there is critically little domestic industry worth protecting. Let’s analyze what exactly the new government project proposes and what will change in our shopping carts on AliExpress and Amazon.

Why now?

The idea to tax international parcels from the first euro was not accidental. Ukraine is trying to synchronize its legislation with the European Union’s customs reform.

From July 1, 2026, the EU countries abolished the duty-free threshold of 150 euros for goods from third countries. Instead, a new mechanism was introduced — a fixed fee of 3 euros for each item in the shipment.

The reason for these changes is the rapid growth of international online trade. According to the European Commission, in 2025 alone about 5.9 billion parcels entered the EU without paying customs duties, which, according to European authorities, created unequal conditions for local businesses.

The Ukrainian government uses similar reasoning. The Cabinet believes that Ukrainian manufacturers and sellers pay VAT and taxes, while goods ordered from foreign marketplaces have a competitive advantage due to the current duty-free limit.

Moreover, adopting the relevant legislative changes is one of the structural milestones in Ukraine’s cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund and is included in the list of obligations on which further international financing of the country depends.

What the bill changes

Bill No. 15460 provides for amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine, which change the rules for taxing international online purchases.

The main change is the abolition of the current VAT exemption for goods in international postal and express shipments valued up to 150 euros. If the document is adopted, 20% VAT will be charged effectively from the first euro of the product’s value. At the same time, import duty for shipments up to 150 euros will still not apply.

The document also introduces the concept of an “electronic interface enterprise” — essentially referring to international marketplaces and online platforms through which Ukrainians order goods.

Important: private gifts from an individual to an individual valued up to 45 euros remain exempt from taxation.

The obligation to calculate, withhold, and pay VAT to the Ukrainian budget is proposed to be placed on such marketplaces or their authorized representatives. This means the buyer will pay the tax immediately when placing the order on the website, without additional customs clearance or separate payment after the parcel arrives.

Tax “without queues”

The government proposes to maximize automation of the new taxation model for international parcels so that buyers do not undergo additional customs procedures.

Instead of paper declarations, postal operators and express carriers will submit electronic registers of international shipments to customs authorities. These will serve as the basis for customs clearance of goods.

Foreign marketplaces selling goods to Ukrainian buyers will be required to register with Ukrainian customs authorities as VAT payers and obtain a special registration number. This will apply, in particular, to large international platforms such as Temu, AliExpress, and others.

The official exchange rate will be applied to calculate VAT: for residents — the NBU rate on the date of payment for the goods, for non-residents — the European Central Bank rate defined by legislation. This mechanism is intended to ensure automatic tax calculation at the order placement stage, without additional payments upon receipt of the parcel.

There is a risk that some marketplaces will not want to undergo the complex registration and reporting procedure in Ukraine. In this case, the burden of paying VAT will fall directly on the recipient through the postal operator, which will lead to queues and delays.

Financial guarantee of 100 thousand euros

Bill No. 15460 introduces a new mechanism of financial security for VAT payment in international e-commerce.

The document provides that the marketplace or its authorized intermediary in Ukraine must provide customs authorities with a financial guarantee in the amount equivalent to 100 thousand euros. It is intended to ensure VAT payment for goods imported into Ukraine within distance selling.

If the electronic platform is a non-resident of Ukraine, it must appoint a Ukrainian intermediary who will register with customs, be responsible for tax administration, and provide such a guarantee.

Information about the guarantee will be entered into a special electronic register of international postal and express shipments. After confirming VAT payment to the budget, customs will terminate the guarantee.

Thus, the mechanism is designed to protect the state from non-payment of tax, since responsibility for its calculation and transfer to the budget lies not with the buyer but with the marketplace or its representative.

Will the reform really protect Ukrainian manufacturers?

The government’s main argument is to create equal conditions for Ukrainian business and foreign online platforms. The Ministry of Finance believes that today imported goods arriving in international parcels have a tax advantage over products sold through Ukrainian retail.

At the same time, in many product categories — primarily electronics, gadgets, and accessories — Ukraine practically has no domestic production. Therefore, abolishing the tax-free limit will primarily mean an increase in the price of imported goods for the end consumer, not stimulation of domestic industry.

In fact, the changes may support large importers and retail chains that already pay all taxes upon importation more than directly supporting Ukrainian manufacturers. Prices for small goods from AliExpress, Temu, and Amazon will rise by at least 20%, meaning that in many segments consumers will simply pay more for the same import without receiving a domestic alternative.

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