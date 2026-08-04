Fines up to 340 thousand and up to 8 years imprisonment: The Rada prepares new sanctions for discharging untreated wastewater into water bodies

The new draft law proposes to replace symbolic fines of 51 hryvnias with real sanctions up to 119 thousand hryvnias and introduce criminal liability for systematic poisoning of water bodies.

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The environmental situation in Ukraine today combines not only the consequences of many years of industrial pressure but also large-scale environmental losses caused by the full-scale war. According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, damages from water resource pollution amount to 78.3 billion UAH, and from littering of water bodies — another 9.8 billion UAH. In 2025 alone, the total discharge into surface water bodies amounted to almost 3 billion cubic meters. At the same time, the main source of pollution remains water supply and sewage enterprises.

For a long time, water quality indicators have rapidly deteriorated due to systematic discharge of untreated wastewater and uncontrolled development of riverbanks. The key reason is the disproportion between fines and the damage caused. Against the backdrop of billion-hryvnia environmental damages, the current fines of 51–136 UAH for water pollution have long lost their preventive function, effectively encouraging rather than deterring violations.

According to the environmental inspection, over 15.1 thousand protocols were drawn up in 2024, but the average fine was only 200–300 UAH. For businesses, this became a minor expense item rather than an incentive for investment.

Parliamentary initiative: draft law No. 15462

This draft law is the most detailed among recent initiatives registered in the Verkhovna Rada aimed at strengthening responsibility for water pollution.

The draft significantly revises the current provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code.

In particular, for pollution or littering of waters, violation of special water use conditions, as well as discharge of untreated wastewater without permission or exceeding established norms, it is proposed to increase the fine for citizens from the current 51–119 UAH to 3,400 – 8,500 UAH.

For officials and private entrepreneurs (FOP), a fine of 17,000 to 51,000 UAH is proposed.

For repeated violations within a year, sanctions will increase to 17,000–34,000 UAH for citizens and to 51,000–119,000 UAH for officials and FOPs, with the possibility of confiscation of instruments and means used to commit the offense.

Additionally, significant fines are introduced for plowing lands, construction, and arranging landfills in coastal protective strips for the first time. Fines for citizens will be up to 11,900 UAH, and for businesses — up to 68,000 UAH.

The draft law not only significantly raises fines but also changes the model of liability for environmental offenses.

For the first time, individual entrepreneurs are directly defined as separate subjects of administrative liability. For repeated violations, much stricter sanctions are provided, including the possibility of confiscation of equipment and other tools used for illegal extraction of minerals, waste discharge, or other offenses. At the same time, the economic logic of the reform is to make violations of environmental legislation financially unprofitable: the proposed fines should exceed the potential benefit from non-use or improper operation of treatment facilities.

Draft law No. 15462 also proposes a new version of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For the first time, punishment is introduced for systematic illegal discharge of untreated wastewater in significant volumes.

According to the new version of Article 242, violation of water protection rules, if it caused pollution or alteration of their natural properties, depletion of water sources, and created danger to life, health of people, or the environment, as well as systematic illegal discharge of untreated wastewater in significant volumes, is punishable by a fine of up to 136,000 UAH or deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 5 years, or restriction of liberty for up to 5 years.

If the pollution caused animal death or mass illness of people — a fine of up to 340,000 UAH or imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Government alternatives: No. 15096 and No. 15096-1

As already noted by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU considered draft law No. 15096 "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to Strengthen Responsibility in the Field of Water Protection and Rational Use and Reproduction of Water Resources" and the alternative draft law No. 15096-1.

These draft laws are also aimed at strengthening responsibility but have a somewhat different focus:

For the first time, it is proposed to punish destruction of riverbeds and streams during road construction and engineering communications.

Fines from 3,400 to 6,800 UAH for citizens and up to 11,900 UAH for officials are proposed.

Liability is introduced for concealing data on actual volumes of water intake or discharge.

Will the Rada choose one of the options?

The situation in 2026 leaves the parliament no choice. When over 153 million cubic meters of polluted wastewater enter the Dnipro River annually, and basin management plans are implemented only by a few percent due to lack of resources and responsibility, cosmetic changes will no longer help.

Most likely, the Verkhovna Rada will base its decision on the government draft law No. 15096, supplementing it with some tougher provisions on liability proposed in draft law No. 15462. This approach will bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU requirements and significantly strengthen responsibility for violations of water protection rules. If the document is adopted, environmental inspectors will receive much more effective response tools, and increased fines should enhance the preventive effect and encourage compliance with environmental legislation.

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