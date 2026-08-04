Ukrainians will be allowed to record illegal parking in places for people with disabilities and file complaints through “Diia”

The bill provides for increased fines, electronic registration of vehicles of persons with disabilities, and a new mechanism for photo recording of violations.

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A draft Law No. 15403-2 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to significantly strengthen responsibility for violating parking rules in places designated for persons with disabilities.

Unlike draft laws No. 15403 and No. 15403-1, which also provide for increased responsibility for illegal use of places for persons with disabilities, the alternative document offers a comprehensive approach. In addition to increasing fines, it provides the possibility to report such violations through the mobile application “Diia,” as well as the introduction of electronic registration of vehicles used by or transporting persons with disabilities.

Why changes became necessary

The author of the legislative initiative notes that since the start of the full-scale war, the number of persons with disabilities in Ukraine has significantly increased. According to official estimates, by 2026 it has grown by approximately 600 thousand people. In addition, a significant number of servicemen, veterans, and civilians are still undergoing the procedure of establishing disability.

Under such conditions, ensuring unobstructed access to specially designated places for stopping, standing, and parking becomes particularly important. At the same time, statistics indicate an increase in the number of such violations. If in 2023 there were 5,756 cases of illegal use of places for persons with disabilities, in 2024 their number increased to 7,259.

According to the authors of the draft law, the mere fact of increasing fines does not guarantee inevitability of responsibility if the procedure for detecting and documenting such violations is not improved.

Citizens will be allowed to record violations through the mobile application

One of the main innovations of the alternative draft law is the introduction of the possibility for citizens to independently record violations of stopping, standing, and parking rules of vehicles in places designated for persons with disabilities. It is proposed to do this using the software of the mobile application of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

It is expected that the application will automatically provide: electronic identification of the user, recording of the date and time of the violation, determination of the location and geographic coordinates, protection of information from changes, confirmation of the integrity and authenticity of photo and video materials.

At the same time, the draft law establishes requirements for photo recording – it will be mandatory to have at least two photographs of the vehicle taken from different or opposite angles, which will allow properly confirming the fact of the violation. It is also proposed to define that a citizen who reported such a violation through the application will acquire the status of a witness in the case of an administrative offense.

Which fines are proposed to be increased

Administrative responsibility for illegal use of places for persons with disabilities is significantly strengthened. Thus, the fine for: stopping or standing a vehicle in places designated for persons with disabilities, creating obstacles for drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities, improper use of the identification sign “Person with a disability” is proposed to be set at 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens instead of the current 60–100 non-taxable minimum incomes.

Also, up to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is proposed to increase the fine for free parking in places for persons with disabilities by persons who do not have the right to use such a benefit.

Responsibility is also increased for officials responsible for maintaining parking lots. If today a fine of 60 to 100 non-taxable minimum incomes is provided for failure to equip places for persons with disabilities or violation of requirements regarding their placement, the draft law proposes to increase it to 100–500 non-taxable minimum incomes.

Protocols and rulings may become electronic

It is proposed to allow protocols on administrative offenses to be drawn up in the form of an electronic document in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On Electronic Documents and Electronic Document Management.” Also, rulings on the imposition of administrative penalties will be able to be issued in electronic form.

In addition, norms regarding the consideration of such cases by parking inspectors and authorized officials, as well as the procedure for appealing them, are clarified.

In which cases a vehicle may be towed

The document proposes to expand the grounds for temporary detention of vehicles. In particular, National Police officers will be able to temporarily detain vehicles in cases when they illegally occupy places designated for vehicles of persons with disabilities, in cases defined by the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

As now, detention may be carried out by blocking the vehicle or delivering it to a special site using a tow truck.

What changes are proposed to the legislation on persons with disabilities

The draft law proposes amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On the Basics of Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in Ukraine.” In particular, instead of the identification sign “Driver with a disability,” it is proposed to use the sign “Person with a disability.”

Drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities will have the right to enter information about the use of the vehicle into the Centralized Database on Disability Issues.

The form of the sign, the procedure for its use, and the procedure for entering information into the register should be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. At the same time, drivers who use the relevant benefits will have to carry documents confirming the disability of the driver or one of the passengers and present them in paper or electronic form upon request of a police officer or parking inspector.

Recall that earlier draft laws No. 15403 and No. 15403-1 were registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which are also aimed at strengthening responsibility for illegal use of places for persons with disabilities. However, the alternative draft law No. 15403-2 proposes not to limit itself to increasing fines but to introduce a digital mechanism for citizens to record such violations through the mobile application of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, digitize the processing of administrative materials, and clarify the procedure for using benefits for drivers with disabilities and drivers transporting persons with disabilities.

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