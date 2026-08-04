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Prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko banned from transfer for one year: The High Council of Justice did not cancel the disciplinary sanction in the “MSEC case”

11:31, 4 August 2026
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The High Council of Justice upheld the disciplinary sanction against prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko
Prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko banned from transfer for one year: The High Council of Justice did not cancel the disciplinary sanction in the “MSEC case”
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The High Council of Justice, after continuing the review of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko’s complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors, decided to leave unchanged the resolution of the QDCP dated April 1, 2026, No. 181dp-26 imposing a disciplinary sanction on him.

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Six members of the HCJ voted in favor of the decision, five against.

Case circumstances

Andriy Kryvoruchko holds the position of head of the department for combating violations of human rights in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. He has over 27 years of experience in the prosecutor’s office.

In 2017, he was granted disability group II indefinitely (after previously being assigned group III). He did not apply for a disability pension — since 2016 he has been receiving a length-of-service pension.

The basis for the disciplinary complaint was numerous media publications during 2024–2025 about the mass issuance by the Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC) of unjustified conclusions about disability to officials, including prosecutors. The issue gained public resonance and was discussed at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

The Office of the Prosecutor General considered that in a situation where information was spreading that demeaned the honor, dignity, and business reputation of the prosecutor and the authority of the prosecutor’s office, Kryvoruchko did not take any active measures to refute this information and publicly confirm the legality of his acquired disability status.

On April 1, 2026, the QDCP qualified these actions as a disciplinary offense (paragraphs 5 and 6 of part one of article 43 of the Law "On the Prosecutor’s Office") and imposed a sanction in the form of a one-year ban on transfer to a higher-level prosecutor’s office and appointment to a higher position.

HCJ decision

During the meeting, the Council heard from the representative of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ruslan Besarab, and the representative of the QDCP, Yevheniya Mynishenko. The HCJ concluded that the circumstances and conclusions set out in the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors are sufficiently substantiated.

According to the Council, the behavior of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko discredits the prosecutor’s office before society. Therefore, the HCJ agreed with the sanction in the form of a one-year ban on transfer to a higher-level prosecutor’s office and appointment to a higher position in the prosecutor’s office where he holds a position.

Thus, the QDCP decision dated April 1, 2026, No. 181dp-26 remains in force.

Recall that earlier "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" reported that the HCJ announced a break in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko’s complaint against the QDCP decision.

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