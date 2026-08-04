The High Council of Justice dismissed Oleg Ilnytsky from the position of disciplinary inspector due to his appointment as a judge to the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal

The High Council of Justice dismissed disciplinary inspector Oleg Ilnytsky in connection with his appointment as a judge.

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The High Council of Justice made a decision to dismiss Oleg Ilnytsky from the position of disciplinary inspector of the HCJ.

The decision was made unanimously.

The basis was his appointment as a judge of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal according to the decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 30, 2026.

Recall that on November 28, 2024, the HCJ appointed Oleg Ilnytsky as a disciplinary inspector for a term of five years.

On August 25, 2025, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine sent a decision to the High Council of Justice recommending the appointment of Oleg Ilnytsky as a judge of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal.

On September 16, 2025, the HCJ refused to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine regarding the appointment of Oleg Ilnytsky to this judicial position.

By a decision dated February 12, 2026, in case No. 990/480/25, the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court recognized as unlawful and annulled the decision of the High Council of Justice dated September 16, 2025, No. 1938/0/15-25. The court obliged the HCJ to reconsider the issue of submitting a proposal to the President of Ukraine regarding the appointment of Oleg Ilnytsky as a judge

of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal according to the decision of the HQCJ dated August 15, 2025, No. 298/as-25, taking into account the conclusions of the Supreme Court.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by decrees dated July 30, 2026, No. 641/2026–653/2026, appointed 13 judges to appellate and local courts, including Oleg Ilnytsky as a judge of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal.

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