Seven Years Under Investigation Without Guilt: How Much Compensation the State Must Pay According to the Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that the budget law cannot reduce the amount of compensation for unlawful prosecution.

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On 29 July 2026, the Supreme Court, comprising a panel of judges from the First Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court, deliberated on case No. 757/20448/22-ts. The case concerned a dispute over compensation for moral damages arising from an individual’s unlawful prosecution.

This ruling holds significant practical importance, as it includes a conclusion on the application of Part 3 of Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Compensation of Damage Caused to a Citizen by Illegal Actions of Bodies Conducting Operative-Investigative Activities, Pre-Trial Investigation Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Court" in conjunction with the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025." It also defines the approach to calculating the minimum guaranteed amount of compensation.

Previously, the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" reported on the Supreme Court’s ruling, which upheld 2.4 million UAH in moral damages for an individual who spent 25 years under investigation and trial.

Case Circumstances

The plaintiff petitioned the court, seeking compensation from the State Budget for moral damages incurred due to unlawful actions by pre-trial investigation bodies, the prosecutor’s office, and the court.

In 2014, the plaintiff was detained and notified of suspicion of committing criminal offences under Part 3 of Article 206 and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Preventive measures were applied, and the plaintiff was subsequently removed from the position of Deputy General Director of the Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communication, and Television Concern (Concern RRT). In 2015, the indictment was forwarded to the court.

The district court acquitted the plaintiff due to insufficient evidence of the criminal offences, and the appellate court upheld this verdict. In total, the individual was under investigation and trial for over 92 months.

The court of first instance awarded 150,000 UAH in moral damages. The appellate court increased this compensation to 2 million UAH. The Office of the Prosecutor General, in its cassation appeal, requested a reduction in the compensation amount, citing, among other reasons, the necessity of applying a calculation figure of 1,600 UAH as established by the Budget Law.

Supreme Court’s Position

The Supreme Court stated that, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Compensation of Damage Caused to a Citizen by Illegal Actions of Bodies Conducting Operative-Investigative Activities, Pre-Trial Investigation Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Court," compensation for moral damages for time spent under investigation or trial is to be calculated at an amount not less than one minimum wage for each month of investigation or trial.

This leads to the conclusion that when the limits of moral damage compensation are determined as a multiple of the minimum wage, the court must base its decision on the minimum wage effective at the time the case is heard, and the compensation amount established by law represents the minimum guaranteed by the state.

The Supreme Court noted that, at the time the dispute was resolved, Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" set the minimum wage at 8,000 UAH per month. Consequently, this figure should have been used as the basis for calculating the minimum guaranteed amount of moral damages. Accordingly, the compensation could not have been less than 736,000 UAH (92 * 8,000 UAH).

The court rejected the cassation appeal’s arguments regarding the necessity of applying a calculation figure of 1,600 UAH. It affirmed that the limits of moral damage compensation are determined based on the minimum wage established by legislation at the time of compensation, which aligns with Article 13 of the special law.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Compensation of Damage Caused to a Citizen by Illegal Actions of Bodies Conducting Operative-Investigative Activities, Pre-Trial Investigation Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Court" does not provide for the possibility of introducing a separate type of minimum wage through the Budget Law to be applied as a calculation figure for court-ordered payments.

The court also referred to the legal positions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which hold that the budget law cannot alter special legislative regulation or diminish guarantees established by special laws.

Thus, this Law of Ukraine is a special law, and its provisions regulate the procedure for determining moral damages in the disputed legal relations, with no amendments having been made to it.

Furthermore, compensation for moral damages caused to the plaintiff is not, within the meaning of Articles 56, 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Compensation of Damage Caused to a Citizen by Illegal Actions of Bodies Conducting Operative-Investigative Activities, Pre-Trial Investigation Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Court," and Articles 1167, 1176 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, a "payment." Therefore, there are no grounds for applying the provisions of Part 2 of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget for 2025," which defines the minimum wage used as a calculation figure for court-ordered payments at 1,600 UAH.

However, the Supreme Court disagreed with the compensation amount determined by the appellate court.

The court stated that when determining the amount of compensation, the principles of reasonableness, fairness, and proportionality must be observed. Ukrainian legislation establishes only the minimum amount for determining moral damages, not the maximum. The compensation amount must not exceed what is sufficient for the reasonable satisfaction of needs and must not lead to unjust enrichment of the individual.

The Supreme Court indicated that courts must consider the factual circumstances of each specific case, taking into account the nature and extent of suffering, its duration, the severity of forced changes in the person’s life, the degree of reputational damage, and the time and effort required to restore their previous state.

The court found grounds to increase the minimum guaranteed compensation amount above 736,000 UAH due to the plaintiff’s detention, removal from office, and other restrictions during criminal prosecution.

However, the Supreme Court concluded that a compensation amount of 1 million UAH would be sufficient, reasonable, and fair in this case.

The court noted that the cases cited by the appellate court differed significantly in their circumstances, including prolonged detention, life imprisonment, or the presence of a European Court of Human Rights decision and other additional factors.

The Supreme Court also rejected the prosecutor’s arguments to exclude part of the period the plaintiff was under investigation and trial due to the existence of another criminal proceeding. The court stated that being under investigation and trial simultaneously in two different criminal proceedings does not mean the person is entitled to compensation for moral damages only for one instance of acquittal or closure of criminal proceedings on rehabilitative grounds.

Thus, the Supreme Court partially upheld the cassation appeal of the Office of the Prosecutor General and amended the court decisions solely regarding the compensation amount, setting it at 1 million UAH instead of 2 million UAH.

At the same time, the court confirmed the conclusion that the minimum guaranteed amount of moral damages for unlawful time spent under investigation or trial is calculated based on the minimum wage effective at the time of the case’s consideration, not the special calculation figure established by the Budget Law for certain payments.

Also read: the police lost physical evidence: the state will return not only 36,000 missing dollars but also 200,000 in moral damages.

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