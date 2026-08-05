Ecocide Is Equated with the Most Serious Crimes — Two Bills Registered

Against the backdrop of extensive environmental damage caused by the war, the Verkhovna Rada proposes to update the concept of ecocide and strengthen criminal liability for crimes against the environment.

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After the start of the full-scale war, the issue of criminal liability for ecocide has become particularly relevant. At the same time, the current version of Article 441 of the Criminal Code does not ensure effective investigation of such crimes. In this regard, two bills were registered in the Verkhovna Rada — No. 15424 and the alternative No. 15424-1 "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine Regarding Clarification of Liability for Ecocide."

Both documents aim to update Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine but propose different approaches to defining ecocide, grounds for criminal liability, and punishment for this crime.

Why the current Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine needs updating

The authors of the alternative bill note that the current version of Article 441 of the Criminal Code has a number of significant shortcomings. In particular, it does not clearly define the subjective side of the crime, which complicates establishing the form of guilt and distinguishing ecocide from war crimes and other criminal offenses against the environment.

Moreover, the law does not contain clear criteria by which it is possible to assess what constitutes severe, large-scale, or prolonged environmental damage. This leads to different interpretations of these concepts and does not contribute to the formation of consistent judicial practice, although modern environmental science already allows for defining objective indicators of ecosystem degradation, biodiversity loss, and deterioration of soil, water resources, and atmospheric air conditions.

Therefore, it is proposed to clarify the objective and subjective features of the crime, establish its intentional nature, provide separate liability for ecocide committed both in peacetime and under martial law or a state of emergency, and introduce legislative criteria for assessing severe, large-scale, or prolonged environmental damage.

What the bills propose

Despite the common goal — to update criminal liability for ecocide — the bills propose different approaches to defining this crime, grounds for liability, and sanctions.

The main bill No. 15424 retains the current structure of Article 441 but clarifies it. It proposes to add poisoning of land to the list of acts and explicitly states that other actions that may cause an environmental catastrophe must be intentional. In addition, the document for the first time proposes to legally define the concept of an environmental catastrophe as a deep and destructive disruption of the ecological balance that has led to the complete loss of the natural environment’s ability to self-recover, mass death of living organisms, or the impossibility of human habitation.

The main bill also proposes to differentiate liability for ecocide. In particular:

8 to 12 years imprisonment — for the basic offense;

12 to 15 years or life imprisonment — if ecocide is committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, or if such actions caused an environmental catastrophe.

Furthermore, the bill proposes introducing liability for legal entities for ecocide. If the activity of a legal entity was wholly or predominantly aimed at committing such a crime or the environmental damage caused is irreversible, the court may decide on its liquidation. Funds from the sale of property are proposed to be directed to eliminating environmental consequences, compensating victims, and paying compensation to employees.

In contrast, the alternative bill No. 15424-1 proposes to almost completely change the approach to defining ecocide. Instead of listing specific actions, the authors propose to define this crime as an unlawful intentional act resulting in severe and large-scale or prolonged environmental damage. Thus, the key criterion becomes not the method of committing the crime but the scale of its consequences.

Another difference of the alternative bill is the separation of ecocide committed under martial law or a state of emergency as an independent qualified crime.

For ecocide in peacetime, it proposes punishment from 10 to 15 years imprisonment or life imprisonment, and if the crime is committed during martial law or a state of emergency — 15 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Additionally, the alternative bill proposes that the concept of severe and large-scale or prolonged environmental damage be defined by the central executive body that forms state policy in the field of environmental protection. It is separately stipulated that prolonged damage is considered irreversible or cannot be eliminated through natural recovery of the environment or its elements within a long period.

Thus, the main bill No. 15424 proposes to clarify the current version of the article on ecocide, including defining the concept of an environmental catastrophe and introducing liability for legal entities. At the same time, the alternative bill No. 15424-1 provides a new approach to defining ecocide, linking it primarily to the scale of environmental damage caused, and establishes separate liability for this crime committed under martial law or a state of emergency.

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