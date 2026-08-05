Counting Part-Time Employees for Employee Reservation: How the "Longest Service" Rule Works

Who to include in the quota calculation when reserving, how to apply the "longest employment period" rule, and what mistakes can cost a business the status of critically important.

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July changes to the reservation procedure brought new challenges to businesses, as the new rules may deprive an enterprise of part of its quota. This time, the innovations primarily affected employees working part-time at several critically important enterprises.

Now, the "competition" for the reservation quota between employers is decided in favor of the one with whom the employee has longer employment relations. Thus, from July 3, 2026, amendments to the Procedure for Reserving Military-Registered Employees came into force, introducing a new principle for accounting part-time employees. If a person works at two or more critically important enterprises, for quota determination they are counted only at one workplace — where they have longer service.

In fact, this means that an enterprise will not be able to include such an employee in its quota if their primary registration place is determined by another critically important employer. Accordingly, this employee will not increase the total number of military-registered employees from which the reservation limit is calculated.

At the same time, in practice, employers already report incorrect operation of the electronic system. In some cases, the portal compares all workplaces of the part-time employee, not only critically important enterprises. It is expected that by September 1, employers will be able to see in their personal account on the "Diia" portal which employer each part-time employee is accounted for.

How to check which employer the part-time employee is accounted for

While a special service has not been introduced, employers can check information through the electronic employment record book on the web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. The date of employment allows determining where the employee has longer service.

OK-5 and OK-7 certificates can be auxiliary sources of information, but they do not always allow establishing the exact employment date, especially if the employee was hired for several jobs within one month.

Who is included in the quota calculation

After determining the total number of military-registered employees, the enterprise must correctly form the base for calculating the reservation quota. This indicator determines how many employees can be reserved.

Only military-registered employees are included in the calculation. At the same time, legislation provides for several categories that are not included in the total number:

military-registered women;

persons registered with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) or intelligence agencies;

employees already reserved by another employer;

part-time employees who have longer service at another critically important enterprise;

certain categories of persons reserved regardless of the quota (in particular, category "A" managers, heads of communities, and ultimate beneficial owners of critically important enterprises).

When calculating the quota, all categories of employees not counted in the quota are first excluded, and only then the "longest employment period" rule is applied to the remaining part-time employees.

Applicable reservation limits

After determining the baseline number of military-registered employees, the corresponding reservation limit is applied. The general rule provides that an enterprise can reserve no more than 50% of military-registered employees.

At the same time, legislation establishes exceptions. Enterprises in heat and water supply, as well as waste management entities, can reserve up to 75% of employees. Up to 100% can be reserved by certain enterprises of the fuel and energy complex, mine clearance operators, and enterprises operating in active combat zones. In some cases, a limit above 50% can be approved by the Ministry of Defense based on the decision of an interdepartmental working group.

What employers need to consider

If an enterprise exceeds the established quota, the head is obliged within 10 working days to submit an application through the "Diia" portal to cancel the reservation of employees reserved beyond the allowed limit.

If this is not done, it is grounds for revoking the status of a critically important enterprise. Re-obtaining such status in this case will be possible no earlier than six months later.

Reservation lists, as before, are submitted through the "Diia" portal. After their approval, transferring an employee to special military registration usually takes up to 72 hours, and for certain categories of civil servants — up to 24 hours.

Critically important enterprises also retain the requirement regarding the wage level: the employee’s salary must be at least three times the minimum wage, unless otherwise provided for state or municipal institutions.

Important: non-compliance with the salary criterion is one of the grounds for revoking the status of a critically important enterprise.

The new rules significantly increase the importance of correct accounting of part-time employees. Errors in quota calculation can lead to exceeding the established reservation limit, creating a risk of reviewing the status of a critically important enterprise. Therefore, employers are recommended to conduct an audit of part-time employees and check their length of service through the electronic services of the Pension Fund.

The new reservation rules have considerably complicated the work of critically important enterprises. This especially concerns the accounting of part-time employees, as errors in quota calculation can lead not only to cancellation of individual reservations but also to loss of the status of a critically important enterprise.

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