The State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine Received New Powers: What School Principals Should Prepare For

The document defines when inspectors can visit a school without prior notice, which documents they must present, and in which cases the school principal has the right to deny them access.

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The Ministry of Education and Science has published a new version of the Procedure for Conducting Unscheduled Inspections of General Secondary Education Institutions. The document regulates the mechanism of state supervision over compliance with legislation in the field of education, regardless of the form of ownership or subordination of the school.

Unscheduled inspections will be conducted by the State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine and its territorial bodies. At the same time, educational institutions will not receive prior notice about the commission’s visit.

When an inspection can be appointed

The procedure defines three grounds for conducting an unscheduled inspection:

a complaint from an individual about the violation of their rights or legitimate interests with documents confirming such violations (if available)

the need to verify the implementation of a previously issued order to eliminate violations

a complaint from the educational ombudsman.

At the same time, a repeated inspection on the same fact that was already subject to previous control is not allowed. In addition, inspectors have the right to check only those issues that were the basis for the appointment of the unscheduled measure.

The commission must be formed with at least three people

The procedure provides that to conduct an unscheduled inspection, the control body forms a commission consisting of at least three persons. It is headed by an employee of the State Service for Education Quality or its territorial body.

The commission cannot include persons who are close relatives of school employees or have a conflict of interest. If necessary, lawyers or representatives of public associations may be involved as third parties in the inspection.

When a school can be denied access to the inspection

Before the inspection begins, commission members must provide the school principal with: a copy of the order to conduct the inspection, a copy of the referral, and documents proving the identity of each commission member.

If the inspection is conducted by the territorial body of the State Service for Education Quality, a copy of the approval from the central body must also be provided. The absence of at least one of these documents is a legal basis for denying the commission access to conduct the inspection.

Also, grounds for refusal may include conducting a repeated inspection on the same fact or violating the legally established deadlines for conducting it.

How long the inspection will last

The maximum duration of an unscheduled inspection is: up to 10 working days for most educational institutions, up to 5 working days if the school employs no more than 50 teaching staff. The law does not allow extending the inspection period.

During the inspection, the head of the educational institution has the right to be present during all inspection activities, provide explanations, documents, and objections, sign the inspection report with remarks, conduct audio, photo, or video recording of the inspection, and appeal decisions, actions, or inactions of the control body officials.

If the head disagrees with the inspection findings, they may sign the report with written remarks, which become an integral part of it.

After the event, the commission draws up the inspection report in three copies. One is given to the head of the educational institution, the second to the school’s founder, and the third remains with the state supervision body.

If violations are found during the inspection, the control body within five working days issues an order to eliminate them. The deadline for implementation is set by the body that conducted the inspection but cannot exceed one year from the date of the order. If funding is required to eliminate violations, the deadlines are agreed upon with the head and founder of the educational institution.

If the requirements of the order are not fulfilled or confirmation of their fulfillment is not provided, the State Service for Education Quality may conduct a repeated control specifically regarding the implementation of such an order.

It is worth noting that unjustified obstruction of the inspection, failure to provide documents, or providing false information may become grounds for drawing up a protocol on an administrative offense. Administrative liability is also provided for failure to comply with the order to eliminate violations, as stipulated by part two of Article 188-54 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

All documents created during the inspection are compiled into a single case and stored in the body that conducted the inspection for 5 years.

What has changed

schools will not be notified about unscheduled inspections

only issues that were the basis for the appointment of the inspection will be checked

the principal may deny the commission access if proper documents are not presented

the duration of the inspection cannot exceed 10 working days (5 days for small schools)

the principal has the right to conduct audio, photo, and video recording of the inspection and appeal the results.

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