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Children Born After Parents' Displacement Will Not Have IDP Status: What the New Law Changes

10:00, 5 August 2026
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The law introduces a new procedure for IDP registration, a digital extract instead of a certificate, and credit guarantees.
Children Born After Parents' Displacement Will Not Have IDP Status: What the New Law Changes
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Law No. 4924-IX, "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons," which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada based on draft law No. 12301.

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The authors explained the necessity for comprehensive legislative updates by highlighting that the existing law had undergone 24 amendments, with more than 15 draft laws proposing further changes. Additionally, some provisions of the law no longer aligned with contemporary legislation and international standards.

As reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper," the new Law No. 4924-IX will serve as the primary regulatory legal act governing the rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons (IDPs). It addresses current challenges related to the ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and incorporates recent legislative changes. Concurrently with the new law’s enactment, Law of Ukraine No. 1706-VII, "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons," adopted in 2014, will be repealed.

Specifically, Article 5 of the new Law prohibits any discrimination against IDPs based on internal displacement, as well as on grounds of race, skin colour, gender, language, religion or belief, political or other opinions, national, ethnic or social origin, citizenship, legal or social status, age, disability, family or property status, place of birth or origin, or any other characteristic.

Furthermore, this article stipulates that registering a person as internally displaced cannot be a reason to restrict their rights and freedoms, which are guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine, its laws, and international treaties. However, IDP status may serve as grounds for providing additional guarantees or benefits related to internal displacement and its consequences.

Children born after displacement will not be considered IDPs.

One of the most notable innovations is the revised approach to the status of children of displaced persons.

Article 6 of the new law states that a child born after the displacement of one or both parents is not considered an internally displaced person within the meaning of this Law. Nevertheless, the state will provide support to internally displaced persons, taking into account the child’s birth after internal displacement.

Thus, the law distinguishes between IDP status and state support. A child will not acquire IDP status solely because their parents are IDPs, but the child’s birth will be considered when providing the family with appropriate support measures.

The IDP certificate will be replaced by an extract from the state database.

The new law alters the system for state registration of displaced persons, establishing a Unified Information Database on Internally Displaced Persons as its foundation.

Each displaced person is guaranteed free access to their information contained in the database via an electronic cabinet. The law also provides for the database’s interaction with other state registers and information systems, in compliance with personal data protection legislation. An extract will be generated from this database, confirming the person’s registration, the fact of internal displacement, and their place of residence. This document can be obtained in both paper and electronic forms, both possessing equal legal force.

The law defines a new procedure for confirming residence in the territory from which a person was forced to move.

The primary confirmation will be information regarding the declared or registered place of residence. If such data is missing or does not match the abandoned place of residence, this fact can be confirmed by other documents or information, in a manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

For individuals already registered as IDPs, repeated confirmation of residence will not be required; the data from the Unified Information Database will suffice.

The law establishes an exhaustive list of grounds for refusing to register a person as internally displaced. These include a lack of confirmation of residence in the territory from which displacement occurred, the submission of knowingly false information, the absence of circumstances causing internal displacement, and a guilty verdict for crimes against the foundations of Ukraine’s national security or under Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Cases where a person can be removed from the register are also defined. This can occur at their request or without it if the person has, for example, left the country for permanent residence abroad, or without valid reasons has been outside Ukraine for more than 90 consecutive days or more than 180 days in total during a year, submitted false information, voluntarily returned to the abandoned place of residence, or has a legally binding guilty verdict for crimes defined by law.

However, a person will retain the right to re-register after a change of circumstances or to appeal a decision regarding refusal or removal from the register.

New guarantees for IDPs regarding loans and credits.

The law provides special guarantees for internally displaced persons who, after the onset of temporary occupation or hostilities, left their place of residence in temporarily occupied territories or territories where hostilities are ongoing. It stipulates that the total amount of interest under a credit or loan agreement cannot exceed the amount of interest accrued during the term for which the credit or loan was granted at the minimum rate specified in the agreement.

Furthermore, for failure or improper fulfilment of obligations under a credit or loan agreement by such internally displaced persons, penalties (fines, charges) are not applied. Responsibility in the form of repayment of the debt amount, adjusted for the inflation index for the entire overdue period, and annual interest on the overdue amount, as well as other property sanctions, are also not enforced. The document obliges the creditor to recalculate the debt under the credit or loan agreement within seven days of receiving a written request from the internally displaced person. If the creditor fails to fulfil this obligation, the debt will be considered automatically recalculated from the day following the expiration of the seven-day period.

Exempting an internally displaced person from the negative consequences of breaching monetary obligations cannot be grounds for refusing to provide a new credit or loan.

The article also states that responsibility for the non-fulfilment or improper fulfilment of such obligations by an internally displaced person, as well as for compensation for damages caused by temporary occupation or hostilities, lies with the state or states that have carried out or are carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The new law, "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons," comprehensively updates the approach to state support, registration, and protection of the rights of internally displaced persons for the first time in 12 years. The relevant changes will come into force on 22 October 2026.

 

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