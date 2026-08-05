Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

A man was traveling with his wife to a booked hotel in Bukovina, but on the way received a protocol for an alleged attempt to illegally cross the state border.

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A holiday trip to the Chernivtsi region unexpectedly culminated in an administrative case. A man, travelling with his wife to a pre-booked hotel, was stopped by border guards during a transfer and issued with a summons for an alleged attempt to illegally cross the state border.

However, the Storozhynets District Court of the Chernivtsi region found no offence in his actions and closed the proceedings. This is evidenced by the ruling in case No. 723/3184/26.

The Essence of the Dispute

The man and his wife had planned a holiday in advance at a hotel in the Chernivtsi region. For the trip, they made a reservation, purchased round-trip train tickets, and arranged a transfer from Chernivtsi to their destination. Additionally, the hotel administration informed the border service about the tourist’s presence in the border zone on the specified dates, in compliance with established procedure.

During the journey, the vehicle transporting the tourists to the hotel was stopped by officers of the State Border Guard Service for document verification. The man presented his passport, military registration documents, and an electronic military registration document via the "Reserv+" app, which confirmed an active mobilisation exemption booking. Despite this, border guards issued a summons against him under Part One of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, believing he had attempted to illegally cross the state border outside a checkpoint.

According to the summons, the man was detained in the area of responsibility of a border unit in the Chernivtsi region.

The man unequivocally denied his guilt to the court, stating he had no intention of leaving Ukrainian territory.

Evidence Examined by the Court

After reviewing the case materials, the court noted that the summons itself did not describe specific actions that would indicate an attempt to illegally cross the state border. The document merely stated that the man was detained and an administrative summons issued against him.

The court emphasised that liability under Part One of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences arises specifically for crossing or attempting to cross the state border. Such actions must be intentional and supported by proper evidence. The case materials contained no information that the man had performed active or passive actions aimed at illegally leaving Ukrainian territory.

The court also considered that, at the time of the check, the man had a valid booking, confirmed by information in the "Reserv+" app.

Why the Court Disagreed with the Border Guards' Position

The ruling stresses that the mere fact of a person’s presence in a border area does not signify an intention to illegally cross the state border. The court stated that the authority issuing the summons must prove not only the person’s location but also the presence of specific actions indicating preparation for, or an attempt to, illegally cross the border. No such evidence was provided in this case.

The court also noted that, according to the requirements of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, the authority bringing a person to account must confirm all elements of the offence with proper evidence.

In reaching its decision, the court referred to the provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences. Specifically, according to Article 9, an administrative offence is a guilty unlawful act or omission. Part One of Article 204-1 provides for liability for illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine outside checkpoints or without proper documents. Concurrently, paragraph 1 of Part One of Article 247 of the Code stipulates that proceedings must be closed if the event or elements of an administrative offence are absent. The court applied this norm during its consideration of the case.

After evaluating all materials, the Storozhynets District Court of the Chernivtsi region concluded that no proper evidence of an attempt to illegally cross the state border was provided by the authority that issued the summons. The man’s presence in the border zone alone does not prove intent to illegally leave Ukraine, especially considering his confirmed tourist plans, hotel booking, purchased tickets, and valid mobilisation exemption booking.

As a result, the court closed the proceedings in the case based on paragraph 1 of Part One of Article 247 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences – due to the absence of the event and elements of the administrative offence.

The ruling of the Storozhynets District Court once again confirms an important principle: administrative liability is possible only with proper and sufficient evidence. The mere fact of being near the state border is not a violation of the law.

The decision also demonstrates that citizens who can document a lawful purpose for being in a border area – such as a tourist trip, hotel booking, purchased tickets, business trip, or other lawful grounds – have a real chance to defend their rights in court if a summons was issued without proper evidence.

Recall that the Bolhrad District Court of the Odessa region closed proceedings, noting that being 6500 metres from the state border alone does not prove an intention to illegally cross it.

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