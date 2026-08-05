  1. Publications
  2. / In Ukraine

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A man was traveling with his wife to a booked hotel in Bukovina, but on the way received a protocol for an alleged attempt to illegally cross the state border.
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A holiday trip to the Chernivtsi region unexpectedly culminated in an administrative case. A man, travelling with his wife to a pre-booked hotel, was stopped by border guards during a transfer and issued with a summons for an alleged attempt to illegally cross the state border.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

However, the Storozhynets District Court of the Chernivtsi region found no offence in his actions and closed the proceedings. This is evidenced by the ruling in case No. 723/3184/26.

The Essence of the Dispute

The man and his wife had planned a holiday in advance at a hotel in the Chernivtsi region. For the trip, they made a reservation, purchased round-trip train tickets, and arranged a transfer from Chernivtsi to their destination. Additionally, the hotel administration informed the border service about the tourist’s presence in the border zone on the specified dates, in compliance with established procedure.

During the journey, the vehicle transporting the tourists to the hotel was stopped by officers of the State Border Guard Service for document verification. The man presented his passport, military registration documents, and an electronic military registration document via the "Reserv+" app, which confirmed an active mobilisation exemption booking. Despite this, border guards issued a summons against him under Part One of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, believing he had attempted to illegally cross the state border outside a checkpoint.

According to the summons, the man was detained in the area of responsibility of a border unit in the Chernivtsi region.

The man unequivocally denied his guilt to the court, stating he had no intention of leaving Ukrainian territory.

Evidence Examined by the Court

After reviewing the case materials, the court noted that the summons itself did not describe specific actions that would indicate an attempt to illegally cross the state border. The document merely stated that the man was detained and an administrative summons issued against him.

The court emphasised that liability under Part One of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences arises specifically for crossing or attempting to cross the state border. Such actions must be intentional and supported by proper evidence. The case materials contained no information that the man had performed active or passive actions aimed at illegally leaving Ukrainian territory.

The court also considered that, at the time of the check, the man had a valid booking, confirmed by information in the "Reserv+" app.

Why the Court Disagreed with the Border Guards' Position

The ruling stresses that the mere fact of a person’s presence in a border area does not signify an intention to illegally cross the state border. The court stated that the authority issuing the summons must prove not only the person’s location but also the presence of specific actions indicating preparation for, or an attempt to, illegally cross the border. No such evidence was provided in this case.

The court also noted that, according to the requirements of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, the authority bringing a person to account must confirm all elements of the offence with proper evidence.

In reaching its decision, the court referred to the provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences. Specifically, according to Article 9, an administrative offence is a guilty unlawful act or omission. Part One of Article 204-1 provides for liability for illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine outside checkpoints or without proper documents. Concurrently, paragraph 1 of Part One of Article 247 of the Code stipulates that proceedings must be closed if the event or elements of an administrative offence are absent. The court applied this norm during its consideration of the case.

After evaluating all materials, the Storozhynets District Court of the Chernivtsi region concluded that no proper evidence of an attempt to illegally cross the state border was provided by the authority that issued the summons. The man’s presence in the border zone alone does not prove intent to illegally leave Ukraine, especially considering his confirmed tourist plans, hotel booking, purchased tickets, and valid mobilisation exemption booking.

As a result, the court closed the proceedings in the case based on paragraph 1 of Part One of Article 247 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences – due to the absence of the event and elements of the administrative offence.

The ruling of the Storozhynets District Court once again confirms an important principle: administrative liability is possible only with proper and sufficient evidence. The mere fact of being near the state border is not a violation of the law.

The decision also demonstrates that citizens who can document a lawful purpose for being in a border area – such as a tourist trip, hotel booking, purchased tickets, business trip, or other lawful grounds – have a real chance to defend their rights in court if a summons was issued without proper evidence.

Recall that the Bolhrad District Court of the Odessa region closed proceedings, noting that being 6500 metres from the state border alone does not prove an intention to illegally cross it.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Seven Years Under Investigation Without Guilt: How Much Compensation the State Must Pay According to the Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that the budget law cannot reduce the amount of compensation for unlawful prosecution.

Restrictions on the Right to Drive a Car for Failure to Appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center and Review of Old Decisions on Unfitness: Digest of Judicial Practice

Why courts refuse to cancel records of being wanted in Reserve+ and how servicemen can achieve discharge after closure of cases on AWOL.

The State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine Received New Powers: What School Principals Should Prepare For

The document defines when inspectors can visit a school without prior notice, which documents they must present, and in which cases the school principal has the right to deny them access.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]