Scientists will be able to earn from their own developments: what the new Ministry of Education and Science law will change

The government proposes a radical reform of the commercialization of scientific developments by eliminating outdated bureaucratic approvals and launching a wide range of financial incentives for business and science.

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The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MESU) has presented for public discussion the draft Law "On Technology Transfer," which is intended to become the foundation for a new innovative economy.

The document, developed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, aims to fulfill Article 159 of the EU Association Agreement and to overcome Ukraine’s critical decline in global innovation rankings.

The relevance of the initiative is confirmed by the fact that despite the high level of education of the population, Ukraine ranks last in Europe (39th place out of 39 European countries) in terms of actual sales of innovations. The proposed changes are designed to create a transparent legal framework for transferring knowledge from laboratories to production, which is critically important for the post-war reconstruction of the country.

Currently, MESU is actively collecting proposals and comments on the draft, which can be submitted until August 20 to the email address: [email protected].

Elimination of administrative barriers and freedom of contract

One of the most significant innovations of the draft law is the complete abolition of the procedures for approving transfers and mandatory registration of technologies, which currently act as artificial barriers for business.

Instead of strict state regulation, the principle of freedom of contract according to civil law is introduced. This means that the parties will be able to independently determine the terms of cooperation without being limited by outdated lists of "essential terms" of transfer agreements.

This approach is expected to radically accelerate the circulation of technologies and reduce corruption risks associated with registration procedures.

Startups and spin-offs

The draft law proposes systemic changes to the Law "On Scientific and Scientific-Technical Activity," granting state scientific institutions and universities the right to be founders of legal entities, including startups and spin-offs.

An important detail is the possibility of contributing property rights to technologies into the authorized capital of such companies. Moreover, developers will be able to grant licenses in exchange for a share in the capital (shares), and the dividends and license payments received will be recognized as the institution’s own revenues.

This will allow funds to be directed not only to statutory activities but also to direct material incentives for the authors of developments and managers who ensured their transfer.

Legal status of the student-inventor: clear ownership boundaries

Particular interest is raised by the provision regarding the distribution of rights to technologies created by students. The draft establishes that rights to developments created by a student outside employment relations belong to the student themselves.

However, if the technology was created with "significant use of resources" of the educational institution — for example, through systematic involvement of the institution’s specialists or use of its confidential know-how — the property rights will belong to the higher education institution. At the same time, ordinary use of libraries or licensed software will not be considered grounds for the institution to claim the student’s copyrights.

Support tools: vouchers and grants

The state plans to introduce a multi-level incentive system through innovation vouchers that will cover expenses for patent searches, marketing, and legal support.

For high-tech solutions requiring testing in real conditions, the creation of special regulatory regimes for up to three years is proposed. Within such regimes, participants will receive simplified certification procedures and minimal supervision, allowing faster market entry of products.

Additionally, grant support for prototype development and production of experimental samples is envisaged, which should mitigate financial risks at early stages of the innovation cycle.

Professionalization

The draft law officially establishes the profession of technology transfer manager, providing for their certification and maintenance of a corresponding database.

To coordinate processes at the national level, an Agency for Applied Research is being created, which together with a network of regional centers and technology transfer offices will form an integrated support ecosystem.

Digitization of this sphere through a national online platform and technology databases will ensure quick search for investors and partners, making Ukrainian developments visible to the global market.

Thus, the draft Law "On Technology Transfer" offers a comprehensive concept for transforming scientific potential into a real economic asset.

Thanks to broad autonomy of scientific institutions in creating businesses, legalization of professional intermediaries, and introduction of flexible state support tools, Ukraine gains a chance to significantly strengthen its innovation potential.

Considering public proposals during the MESU discussion will allow finalizing the document as an effective mechanism for attracting investments and technological renewal of industry.

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