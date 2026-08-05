The Supreme Court Recognized the Legality of HOA Setting Double Tariffs for Business

The owner of 500 commercial square meters lost a court case against the Lviv HOA: why office maintenance fees will have to be paid twice as much.

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The conflict of interest between owners of residential apartments and commercial real estate within the same building is a common problem for many HOAs. Owners of offices and shops often consider themselves hostages to the decisions of the majority, as the general meetings of the HOA can set increased maintenance fees for them. At the same time, residents insist that owners of commercial premises should pay more because their activities create additional burdens on common property and engineering networks.

So can an HOA set a tariff for shops renting premises in a multi-storey building that is twice as high as for apartments without having an official "business plan" at the time of voting? The answer to this question follows from a dispute between the owner of non-residential premises and the Lviv HOA, which went through all court instances.

The Supreme Court ruling dated 29.07.2026 in case No. 914/1076/25 clarified issues regarding the economic justification of tariffs, the competence limits of general meetings, and proving the absence of discrimination.

The essence of the conflict in the HOA

The plaintiff, being the owner of two non-residential premises with a total area of over 500 sq.m, applied to the court to invalidate the decisions of the HOA general meetings made in 2020 and 2023.

The HOA general meetings set different contribution rates for apartment owners and commercial premises owners. While in 2020 the difference was only 1 UAH per square meter (4.80 UAH for apartments and 5.80 UAH for non-residential premises), in November 2023 the tariff for apartments rose to 10 UAH, and for offices and shops — immediately to 20 UAH per square meter.

The owner of the non-residential premises challenged this decision in court. He argued that the doubling of contributions for commercial premises lacked economic justification, contradicted Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On Associations of Co-owners of Multi-apartment Buildings," and effectively placed commercial real estate owners in an unequal position compared to other co-owners.

From the first instance to the Cassation Court

All three instances sided with the HOA, dismissing the commercial owner’s claim.

The courts stated that current legislation, namely the Civil Code and Laws No. 417-VIII and No. 2866-III, does not contain an imperative norm requiring equal contribution rates for all types of premises.

Thus, Article 20 of the HOA Law requires that a co-owner’s share be determined proportionally to the area of the premises. In this case, this principle was observed: the commercial owner paid for each square meter, albeit at a higher rate than the apartment owner.

The court emphasized that commercial use of premises inherently implies a different mode of operation: more intensive visitor flow, greater load on engineering networks and adjacent territory, and the need for additional cleaning and pest control.

The plaintiff insisted that at the time of the 2023 vote there was no written calculation or financial justification for the tariff size.

However, the Supreme Court concluded that the legislation and the HOA Charter do not require that the justification be formalized as a separate legal document or an appendix to the protocol directly at the time of voting.

Sufficient confirmation of the economic basis for calculating contributions is the current budget and expense reports. During the case review, the HOA provided reports for 2019–2025, which confirmed the real increase in maintenance costs.

The HOA budget for 2019, which operated in an adjustment mode, allowed the meetings to raise tariffs in case of a budget deficit without approving a new budget.

Why the plaintiff’s arguments about discrimination did not work

The court referred to the Law "On Principles of Prevention and Combating Discrimination in Ukraine." Setting higher tariffs for business is not discrimination, as it has a legitimate and objectively justified purpose — covering additional costs associated with commercial activity.

The plaintiff did not prove that he suffered restrictions in rights compared to other owners of non-residential premises who, by the way, did not object to the tariffs.

The plaintiff also challenged the HOA’s attachment of the document "Justification of Contribution Sizes," created by the defendant only in August 2025. The Supreme Court, in turn, supported the lower courts. Since the need for detailing arose due to the plaintiff’s position in court, who found the reports unclear, the HOA had the right to submit systematized explanations as additional evidence.

This does not make the evidence inadmissible if it reflects actual expenses that occurred earlier.

Thus, the decision in case No. 914/1076/25 confirms that an HOA can set different contribution rates for residential and non-residential premises if such a decision is properly justified and related to real maintenance costs.

Courts, in turn, should not interfere with HOA decisions if they are made by the majority of co-owners in compliance with the law and do not violate the rights of individual owners.

Differentiated contributions are not discrimination by themselves. If the HOA can prove that the different payment sizes are due to the specifics of building use or additional costs, such tariffs can be legal.

Owners of commercial premises are not exempt from participating in expenses just because they have a separate entrance or another way of using the premises.

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