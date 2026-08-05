Restrictions on the Right to Drive a Car for Failure to Appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center and Review of Old Decisions on Unfitness: Digest of Judicial Practice

Why courts refuse to cancel records of being wanted in Reserve+ and how servicemen can achieve discharge after closure of cases on AWOL.

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The dynamics of mobilisation processes in Ukraine systematically give rise to a wide array of new legal conflicts and judicial practices. The main reasons for conscripts to appeal to the courts are disputes concerning the digitalisation of records, imposed restrictions on driving licences, and the review of statuses for individuals previously considered removed from military records for years.

"Judicial-Legal Newspaper" continues to publish digests of current court disputes involving Territorial Recruitment Centres and military units.

Deferment is not automatic

In case No. 500/5595/25, the court considered the claim of a full-time student who was mobilised after being detained by police officers. The plaintiff insisted he had a lawful right to deferment under Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation" and had informed representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centre accordingly.

The court reiterated that the mere existence of grounds for deferment does not automatically grant it. To exercise such a right, the conscript must submit the appropriate application and documents before the call-up, in the manner prescribed by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560.

Since the plaintiff failed to do this before acquiring serviceman status, the court deemed the mobilisation lawful.

Criminal record does not exempt from mobilisation

Another significant position was established by the Third Administrative Court of Appeal in case No. 160/1551/26. The plaintiff was removed from military records in 2001 after being convicted of a serious crime and believed his 2025 mobilisation was illegal.

The court noted that on 18 May 2024, Law No. 3633-IX came into force, which excluded paragraph 6 of part 6 of Article 37 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service." Since then, the grounds for removing individuals previously convicted of serious or especially serious crimes from records no longer exist.

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 explicitly provides for the possibility of conscription during mobilisation for individuals previously sentenced to imprisonment for serious crimes (with certain exceptions regarding crimes against the foundations of national security).

The panel of judges emphasised that citizens' obligation to register for military service is imperative. The change in law automatically extended military duty to individuals previously removed from records specifically due to a criminal record. A separate individual act of "reinstatement" in the records is not required — these are technical-record actions to fulfil the direct requirement of the law.

Thus, individuals who were previously removed from military records specifically because of a criminal record are now subject to mobilisation on general grounds.

A "wanted" record in "Reserve+" is not a punishment

In case No. 280/10636/25, the plaintiff asked the court to compel the Territorial Recruitment Centre to remove information about his "wanted" status from the electronic register "Oberig," stating that he had not been held administratively liable.

However, the court denied the claim.

According to the court, the corresponding mark in the register is not a type of administrative punishment or sanction but serves an exclusive official function — to inform law enforcement agencies about the need to establish the person’s whereabouts and deliver them to the Territorial Recruitment Centre.

Since the plaintiff did not fulfil the obligation to undergo the military-medical commission within the period established by Law No. 3621-IX, the court recognised the entry in the register as lawful.

Failure to appear at the Territorial Recruitment Centre may result in temporary deprivation of driving licence

In cases No. 693/892/26 and No. 672/847/26, courts upheld the demands of Territorial Recruitment Centres regarding temporary restriction of driving licences.

During consideration, courts verified whether the procedure prescribed by law was followed:

the person did not appear upon summons;

the Territorial Recruitment Centre applied to the National Police for a search;

the police reported the impossibility of delivery;

the Territorial Centre sent a written demand to the registered address;

the postal item was returned with a mark indicating the absence of the addressee.

Under such circumstances, courts concluded that the demand is considered duly served, even if the addressee did not actually receive it, and therefore all legal grounds existed for temporary restriction of driving licences.

Moreover, courts emphasised that such decisions are subject to immediate execution upon adoption.

Territorial Recruitment Centres have the right to review old decisions on unfitness

One of the controversial cases was No. 240/15380/26, considered by the Seventh Administrative Court of Appeal, concerning a conscript who was declared unfit for military service and removed from military records in 2022.

After several years, the Territorial Recruitment Centre re-registered him, justifying this by the fact that the initial decision of the military-medical commission was made in violation of legislative requirements.

During the review, it was established that the reserve officer was declared unfit based on a simple certificate from the military-medical commission, although for this category of persons, the law requires the issuance of a disease certificate, which must be approved by the staff (regional) military-medical commission.

The appellate court supported the position of the Territorial Recruitment Centre and noted that a decision on unfitness made in violation of the established procedure does not create proper legal consequences. Accordingly, the Territorial Recruitment Centre had the right to cancel the effects of such a decision and re-register the person for military service.

This decision confirms the trend towards mass verification of archival decisions by military-medical commissions made in previous years. If the "unfit" status was issued with procedural violations, it may be reviewed, and the person re-registered for military service.

The final decision rests with the regional military-medical commission

Another case of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal, No. 380/18511/25, concerned a man who challenged the refusal of the regional military-medical commission to approve the decision of the district military-medical commission declaring him unfit for military service.

The plaintiff insisted that the district commission had already established the relevant health condition, so the regional commission had no grounds to refuse approval.

However, the court supported the regional military-medical commission. It noted that it is the regional commission that controls the legality of conclusions made by lower commissions and has the right not to approve them if procedural violations are found. Grounds may include improper documentation, lack of necessary medical examinations, contradictions in medical records, or other deficiencies that do not allow confirming the correctness of the conclusion.

At the same time, the court emphasised that it is not entitled to substitute doctors or independently assess medical diagnoses or fitness for service. The court only checks the legality of the decision-making procedure.

That is, even if the district commission recognised the person as unfit, this does not guarantee the final acquisition of such status. The final decision may be blocked by the regional commission if procedural or documentary deficiencies are found.

Closure of AWOL cases does not negate the right to discharge

In case No. 260/8618/25, it concerned a serviceman who was removed from personnel lists after a criminal case was opened for unauthorised absence from the military unit. Later, the criminal case was closed due to a lack of corpus delicti.

Despite this, the military unit refused to consider his application for discharge on health grounds, justifying this by the fact that during the suspension of service, he was not on personnel lists.

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal recognised this position as unlawful. It noted that after the closure of the criminal case, military service must be automatically restored, and the command is obliged to consider all applications submitted by the serviceman, including those regarding discharge.

The mere fact of opening a case on AWOL or temporary suspension of military service does not deprive the person of the right to further consideration of their applications after rehabilitation. If the criminal case is closed, the military unit must restore all procedures provided by law.

Analysis of judicial practice shows that in 2026, courts increasingly support decisions of Territorial Recruitment Centres in disputes where conscripts themselves failed to fulfil the procedures prescribed by law — did not submit deferment applications, did not appear upon summons, or did not update military registration data.

At the same time, this does not mean that the actions of Territorial Recruitment Centres are beyond judicial control. Already in the next digest, we will consider the opposite category of cases — when courts recognised the actions of Territorial Recruitment Centres as unlawful, cancelling mobilisation, fines, and decisions due to procedural violations, abuse of power, or arbitrary actions of Territorial Recruitment Centre officials.

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