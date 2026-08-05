Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

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Ukrainians who have moved abroad and are working there since the start of the full-scale war often wonder whether they need to declare income earned in another country in Ukraine and pay Ukrainian taxes on it. In an individual tax consultation, the State Tax Service clarified how tax residency is determined in such cases and when there is an obligation to file a declaration in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian citizen contacted the State Tax Service, stating that he moved to Austria in August 2022 and has since been permanently residing and working there. In his inquiry, he noted that he has a registered place of residence in Austria, has obtained a residence permit and the right to work, and is registered as an entrepreneur in the IT sector. His wife and daughter also live with him, and all income is earned from activities in Austria. Additionally, the man holds an Austrian tax residency certificate. Crucially, he does not have a registered place of residence or residential property in Ukraine.

The man asked the State Tax Service two questions: whether he is considered a tax resident of Ukraine and whether he must file a Ukrainian declaration regarding income earned from entrepreneurial activities in Austria.

How Tax Residency is Determined

The Tax Service reiterated that an individual’s resident status dictates the taxation procedure for their income. The concept of "resident" is established by sub-paragraph "v" of sub-paragraph 14.1.213 of paragraph 14.1 of article 14 of the [Tax] Code, which defines a natural person – a resident – as an individual who has a place of residence in Ukraine.

Concurrently, according to article 29 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, a place of residence is housing in which the person permanently or temporarily resides. An individual may have several places of residence.

If a person has housing in two countries simultaneously, their permanent place of residence is assessed. If this criterion does not allow for determining residency, the centre of vital interests is analysed – that is, the country with which the person has the closest personal and economic ties. Consideration may be given to: the place of residence of family members, place of business, place of main income, social and economic ties, and property management.

If residency still cannot be determined, the 183-day rule of presence during the year is applied. Only when previous criteria do not provide an answer is citizenship taken into account.

In the consultation, the tax authority emphasised that the controlling body does not determine the tax status of an individual. The person independently assesses their residency according to sub-paragraph "v" of sub-paragraph 14.1.213 of paragraph 14.1 of article 14 of the Tax Code.

If a Ukrainian citizen remains a tax resident of Ukraine, they must: include foreign income in the annual declaration, pay personal income tax, and pay the military tax. However, if the person is a non-resident of Ukraine according to Ukrainian legislation and receives income exclusively outside Ukraine, there is no basis for filing a declaration of property status and income or paying Ukrainian taxes on such income.

The State Tax Service paid special attention to the Convention between Ukraine and Austria on avoiding double taxation. This document applies in cases where a person may potentially be considered a tax resident of two countries simultaneously. The primary purpose of the Convention is to establish rules that eliminate double taxation of the same type of income by allocating the right to tax it – in the country where the recipient of such income is a resident and in the country where the activity generating the income is carried out.

Consideration is given to: the presence of permanent housing, the centre of vital interests, the country of habitual residence, citizenship, and if necessary – mutual agreement of the competent authorities of both countries.

The Tax Service also referred to the OECD Model Convention Commentaries, which are used when interpreting international treaties on avoiding double taxation. According to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties dated 23.05.1969, for interpreting the provisions of Ukraine’s current international treaties on avoiding double taxation, the official Commentaries to the OECD Model Tax Convention, which underlies most of these international treaties including the Convention, are applied.

According to paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Commentaries to paragraph 2 of article 4 of the OECD Model Convention, "when applying the Convention, it is considered that the place of permanent residence is the place where the person owns or possesses housing, which must be permanent, i.e., the person must arrange and maintain it for their permanent use, as opposed to staying in a place under conditions where it is obvious that such stay is short-term."

Regarding the concept of housing, any form of housing may be taken into account – a house or apartment owned or rented by the person, or a rented furnished room. However, the permanence of housing is important; this means the person has organised the situation so that the housing is available to them continuously and permanently, not occasionally for stays that are short-term for reasons such as vacations, business trips, educational trips, or attending courses at school, etc.

Additionally, according to article 14 of the Convention, income of an individual who is a tax resident of Austria within the meaning of article 4 of the Convention and provides independent professional services without carrying out such activities through a permanent establishment in Ukraine, is taxable only in Austria, i.e., such income should be exempt from taxation in Ukraine by taxes covered by the Convention.

If the activity of an Austrian resident providing independent personal services is carried out through a permanent establishment in Ukraine, the income received may be taxed in Ukraine, but only to the extent attributable to that permanent establishment.

The mere fact of Ukrainian citizenship does not automatically mean an obligation to declare all income in Ukraine. The key factor is tax residency itself, which is determined by a set of criteria established by the Tax Code of Ukraine and international treaties.

If a person is a tax resident of another country, receives income exclusively outside it, and has no income sourced from Ukraine, there is no obligation to file a Ukrainian declaration regarding such income.

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