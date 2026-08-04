Six Judges of the Kyiv OAS Received Recommendations for Transfer — Decision of the HQCJ

The HQCJ recommended transferring six judges of the Kyiv OAS to the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine made a decision to recommend judges of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court for transfer to positions of judges at the Kyiv District Administrative Court. The decision was made due to the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. As noted during the meeting, the liquidation of the court has specific legal consequences, and the issue of the further fate of the judges of this court requires regulation in the manner provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges."

Following the discussion, the HQCJ decided to recommend:

Judge Ihor Pohrybnychenko — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

Judge Kyrylo Harnik — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

Judge Olena Patratiy — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

Judge Kostyantyn Kobylianskyi — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

Judge Viktor Shuleshko — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court;

Judge Ihor Ishchuk — for transfer to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Brief information about the judges

Ihor Pohrybnychenko.

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated January 23, 2012, appointed as a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court for a term of five years.

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated December 19, 2018, No. 431/2018, appointed as a judge of this court indefinitely.

In May 2018, successfully passed the qualification assessment at the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

Kyrylo Harnik. By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated January 12, 2011, appointed as a judge of the Poltava District Administrative Court for a term of five years. By the Decree dated March 13, 2013, transferred within the five-year term to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. By the Decree dated September 22, 2020, appointed as a judge of this court. In his statement, he requested to be transferred to the Kyiv District Administrative Court or to the newly created Kyiv City Administrative Court (which has not yet been established).

Olena Patratiy. By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated September 29, 2010, appointed as a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court for a term of five years. By the Decree dated September 28, 2017, reappointed as a judge of this court. Successfully passed the qualification assessment. She received 15 disciplinary complaints: seven were left without consideration, seven were denied opening disciplinary proceedings, in one case the responsibility was denied and the proceedings were terminated. There are no new complaints. The judge does not object to the transfer.

Kostyantyn Kobylianskyi. By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated January 23, 2012, appointed as a judge of the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region for a term of five years. By the Decree dated June 15, 2012, transferred within the term to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court. On February 11, 2021, by the decision of the HQCJ No. 323-03-15321, a submission was made to the President of Ukraine regarding his appointment. The plenary session decision was not made because the judge belongs to the category provided for in paragraph 6 of section XII "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law.

Viktor Shuleshko. By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated January 23, 2012, No. 29/2012, appointed as a judge of the Zhytomyr District Administrative Court (for a five-year term).

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated March 12, 2012, transferred within the five-year term to the position of judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Later appointed as a judge indefinitely.

Ihor Ishchuk. By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated January 23, 2012, No. 29/2012, appointed as a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court for a term of five years. Took the oath on March 19, 2012. By the commission decision dated July 16, 2019, No. 620-3/19, recognized as corresponding to the position held and later appointed indefinitely.

Participants of the meeting noted the increased public interest in this issue and the need for a public explanation of the Commission’s position. Since the review procedure is open, it is important to inform the public about the motives of the decisions made.

Thus, the Commission confirmed its readiness to resolve personnel issues arising from the liquidation of the court by transferring judges to vacant positions in the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

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