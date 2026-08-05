The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

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The Supreme Court has upheld the acquittal of a driver accused of intentionally causing minor bodily injuries to a law enforcement officer, as per Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court concluded that the prosecution failed to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, the driver’s direct intent to cause bodily harm to the police officer. It further stated that a traffic accident does not automatically indicate the commission of an intentional crime. This decision was made by the Cassation Criminal Court in case No. 461/1206/21.

Case Circumstances

According to the case materials, on 2 September 2020, at approximately 14:00, the driver of a Range Rover was travelling along Doroshenko Street in Lviv. The prosecution alleged that the driver repeatedly ignored lawful demands from patrol police officers to stop the vehicle, which were issued in connection with an administrative offence.

The investigation considered these actions to have intentionally caused minor bodily injuries to a law enforcement officer during the performance of his official duties, thereby qualifying the actions under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The prosecutor cited the incident scene inspection protocol, photographic evidence, video recordings from police body cameras and surveillance cameras, the forensic medical examination report, results of investigative experiments, and testimonies from the victim, his partner, and other witnesses.

Additionally, the case materials included a preliminary medical examination report suggesting the driver was under the influence of narcotics. However, a forensic toxicological examination of biological samples did not detect narcotic substances. The prosecutor maintained that the collected evidence confirmed the defendant’s guilt in committing the alleged criminal offence.

Reasons for Acquittal

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv found the defendant not guilty due to insufficient evidence of the criminal offence. The Lviv Court of Appeal concurred with these conclusions, agreeing with the first-instance court’s findings on the lack of proven guilt and noting that the prosecution had not proven, beyond reasonable doubt, the defendant’s direct intent to cause minor bodily injuries to the police officer.

The appellate court emphasised that the prosecution’s case was largely based on assumptions, and the evidence examined was insufficient, unclear, and inconsistent. Testimonies from the victim and witness contained significant contradictions, video recordings did not corroborate the collision mechanism described in the indictment, and the prosecutor’s suggested motive of avoiding administrative liability was not substantiated during the trial. The appellate court also noted that the first-instance court thoroughly examined all evidence, properly justified its rejection of the prosecution’s arguments, and the prosecutor did not provide grounds in the appeal indicating incorrect application of the law or significant violations of criminal procedural law.

Disagreeing with this decision, the prosecution filed a cassation appeal.

In the cassation appeal, the prosecutor requested that the acquittal verdict be overturned and a new trial ordered. In his opinion, the courts had misjudged the evidence, unjustifiably considered the expert examination results, effectively basing the decision on expert opinions rather than their own assessment of the evidence.

The prosecutor also argued that the local court had not properly evaluated the video recordings, unjustifiably referred to the absence of an administrative offence protocol, and failed to explain why it rejected the prosecution’s evidence. The prosecutor further noted that the appellate court had unjustifiably denied a repeated examination of video recordings from surveillance cameras.

Supreme Court’s Position

The Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts regarding the lack of proven intent in the actions of the driver accused under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine after hitting the police officer. The court emphasised that the key issue in the case was establishing the subjective side of the act — whether the driver intended to cause bodily harm to the law enforcement officer or if the collision was an inadvertent consequence of a manoeuvre during vehicle movement.

The court stressed that liability under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code is only possible if direct intent is proven. A traffic violation characterised by negligence cannot automatically indicate the commission of an intentional crime against a law enforcement officer.

Decisive importance was also given to comprehensive transport-traceological and automotive-technical expertise. Experts concluded that due to the absence of traces at the accident scene, characteristic damage to the vehicle and bicycle, and the impossibility of establishing the event mechanism from the video recording, it was not possible to technically assess the victim’s version. Experts questioned in court also confirmed that the case materials contained no evidence of a sharp manoeuvre by the vehicle or contact between vehicles as described in the indictment.

Moreover, the courts noted that surveillance camera videos did not capture the moment of collision or the vehicle’s movement pattern, and the prosecution did not provide recordings from police body cameras that directly interacted with the driver before the incident.

At the same time, the panel of judges agreed with only one argument of the prosecutor — that the local court had unjustifiably referred to the absence of an administrative offence protocol against the driver. However, this error did not affect the correctness of the conclusion about the lack of proven guilt. Following the review, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecutor’s cassation appeal and left the acquittal verdict of the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv and the ruling of the Lviv Court of Appeal unchanged.

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