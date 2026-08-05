The Kyiv Court of Appeal Recognized Signs of Sexual Harassment in the Metro but Refused to Punish the Man Due to Lack of Evidence

Due to lack of evidence, the court was unable to hold the potential offender accountable for sexual harassment in the Kyiv metro.

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The “Judicial-Legal Newspaper” previously analyzed case No. 757/45505/25-p, in which the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv closed the administrative proceedings against a man whom the police tried to hold responsible for sexual harassment in a metro car.

Upon reviewing the case, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision to close the proceedings against the person charged under Part 1 of Article 173-7 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO), but recognized that the case materials confirm actions against the victim with signs of sexual harassment.

The ruling is indicative for practice in sexual harassment cases, as the appellate court emphasized that even when signs of this offense are present, administrative liability is possible only if the guilt of a specific person is proven by proper and admissible evidence.

Circumstances of the Case

According to the case materials, in a train car on the section between the "Vydubychi" and "Zvirynetska" metro stations, a man was accused of intentionally touching a passenger’s buttocks twice with his palm against her will, thereby committing humiliating non-verbal acts and creating an intimidating and degrading situation for her.

The victim told police officers that during the ride she felt a touch on her buttocks, turned around, and saw a man about 40 years old behind her. After that, she continued talking with her friend, and a few seconds later felt the touch again. Due to nervousness, she did not report the incident to anyone, got off at the "Pecherska" station, and later contacted the police.

The victim’s friend confirmed that she saw an unknown man repeatedly touching the victim’s buttocks and later identified the person she considered the offender from photographs.

The man against whom the protocol was drawn up denied his guilt. In written explanations, he did not deny being in the metro car at the specified time but claimed he behaved calmly, did not commit any indecent or illegal acts, and met the victim only at the police station.

The Pechersky District Court closed the proceedings due to the absence of the event and the elements of an administrative offense. The court noted that the case materials do not confirm the occurrence of the offense and do not provide grounds to qualify the person’s actions as sexual harassment. Furthermore, the court pointed out that given the presence of passengers in a crowd during the train’s movement, accidental touching was not excluded, and the victim’s behavior after the incident, including the lack of immediate reporting to police, did not indicate a state of fear for her safety.

Disagreeing with this decision, the victim’s representative filed an appeal. He emphasized that the victim was not informed about the first-instance court hearing, the court incorrectly assessed the circumstances of the incident, unjustifiably assumed the touching was accidental, and did not consider video recordings, the victim’s psychological state, her consultation with a psychologist, or the practice of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). It was also noted that the man deliberately moved close to the victim, changed cars, and intentionally concealed his actions.

Position of the Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal stated that liability under Part 1 of Article 173-7 CUAO arises in cases of sexual harassment, i.e., intentional commission of offensive, humiliating acts of a sexual nature against the will of a person, expressed verbally or non-verbally.

The appellate court indicated that the conclusions of the local court are based on the examined case materials, including the police officer’s report, the protocol of the victim’s statement acceptance, written explanations of the victim, witness, and the person against whom the protocol was drawn up.

The Court of Appeal noted that the facts confirming actions with signs of sexual harassment against the victim are effectively supported by the victim’s and witness’s written explanations and the protocol of the oral statement acceptance.

At the same time, the court emphasized that the materials do not contain convincing evidence that the sexual harassment was committed by the person held administratively liable.

The appellate court pointed out that both the victim and her friend stated the offender was aged 40–50, which clearly contradicts the appearance and age (71 years) of the person held administratively liable, as shown in the pension ID photo.

The court also noted that the protocol of the victim’s oral statement does not record that she saw the offender or can identify him by specific features, although the relevant fields were provided.

Additionally, the witness’s explanations mention recognizing the offender by photographs but do not specify whom exactly she recognized or by what features.

The Court of Appeal stressed that during the appeal, a psychological examination conclusion of the victim, documents regarding the psychologist’s qualifications, photographs, police reports, and a police officer’s certificate were submitted, but these materials do not contain evidence linking the person held administratively liable to the sexual harassment incident.

The appellate court also noted that the police officer’s certificate only confirms the presence of the person held administratively liable near the victim on the metro platform but does not confirm any unlawful acts.

The court separately pointed out that the victim and her representative were given the opportunity to exercise procedural rights during the appeal, but the evidence they provided does not confirm the guilt of the person held administratively liable and does not refute his written explanations.

The Court of Appeal stated that the victim’s testimony during the appeal about sexual harassment by the person held administratively liable does not correspond with her written explanations and cannot be considered objective evidence of his guilt.

The court also emphasized that according to Part 2 of Article 251 CUAO, the persons authorized to draw up protocols on administrative offenses are responsible for collecting evidence.

The appellate court indicated that the person who drew up the administrative offense protocol did not provide evidence confirming the presence of objective and subjective elements of the offense in the actions of the person held administratively liable under Part 1 of Article 173-7 CUAO.

The court concluded that the arguments of the appeal do not refute the correctness of the local court’s conclusions, and no procedural violations that would be an unconditional basis for canceling the ruling were established.

Therefore, the Kyiv Court of Appeal restored the victim’s representative’s deadline for appeal but dismissed the appeal and left the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv’s ruling unchanged.

The court confirmed that the case materials indicate signs of sexual harassment against the victim, but no proper and convincing evidence was collected that these acts were committed by the person held administratively liable.

Thus, in the absence of evidence of the objective and subjective elements of the administrative offense, the person cannot be held administratively liable under Part 1 of Article 173-7 CUAO.

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