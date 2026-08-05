Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

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Seven years of practice applying the Law on the State Language have revealed many gaps that required systemic correction. That is why on August 4, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy supported two bills aimed at the final cleansing of the public space from the language of the aggressor. We are talking about draft No. 15412, which became the result of one and a half years of work by a working group, and the narrowly specialized No. 15430 concerning music in service.

From the interpretation of musical accompaniment to fines of 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian songs in cafes — let’s discuss the legal nuances, expert remarks, and hidden risks of the new initiatives.

The relevant committee supported bill No. 15430, which introduces unprecedentedly high sanctions for playing Russian music in the service sector. The main feature of the initiative is the abolition of the warning procedure and the introduction of immediate fines that can reach 170 thousand hryvnias.

The current mechanism for controlling the presence of Russian music in the Ukrainian public space involves a lengthy warning procedure and symbolic fines of 17-170 hryvnias under Article 155 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Draft No. 15430 is positioned as a "Plan B" — a temporary but extremely important tool to protect the language space in the service sector, which will later be integrated into draft 15142.

The bill proposes a new approach to interpreting musical accompaniment in business.

The document officially classifies the performance or playback of songs, musical works with lyrics, phonograms, and video clips in establishments as part of the service process. Musical accompaniment must be carried out in the state language or any other language except the language of the aggressor state.

The draft clearly states that the customer’s right to personal service in another language by mutual agreement does not extend to musical accompaniment. That is, the owner of the establishment cannot justify by saying "the client asked to play a Russian song."

The bill also proposes to significantly strengthen liability for such violations. If the current legislation on language requirements in the service sector allows for the elimination of the violation before applying sanctions, in the case of playing music in the language of the aggressor state, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will have the right to immediately draw up a protocol.

For the first violation, a fine from 8,500 to 17,000 UAH is proposed, for a repeated violation within a year — from 17,000 to 85,000 UAH, and for the third and each subsequent violation — from 85,000 to 170,000 UAH.

In the explanatory note, the authors provide three main arguments in favor of holding violators accountable.

Popular music is used by the Russian Federation to spread narratives about a scene loyal to the war and to form a positive image of the aggressor.

Moreover, each playback generates royalties that, through rights holders and labels, end up in the Russian budget in the form of taxes, thus working for the budget of the aggressor state that finances the war against Ukraine.

Music in establishments is not a private choice; it forms the atmosphere and affects the emotional state of visitors regardless of their wishes.

Legal risks of the bill

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada Office expressed remarks on the bill. Experts believe that the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" should primarily regulate the use of the state language, not establish prohibitions regarding other languages.

Attention is also drawn to the possible duplication of norms of the Law "On Culture," the questionable equating of background musical accompaniment with the service process, the disproportionality of the proposed sanctions, and the use of some outdated terms.

Thus, the current Article 30 of the language Law primarily regulates the language of communication with clients and the provision of information about goods and services. In contrast, the bill effectively equates the performance or playback of musical works with the process of serving consumers, which is legally incorrect. As an alternative, it is proposed to directly establish a separate prohibition on playing music in the language of the aggressor state during service, without equating these concepts.

Regarding sanctions, they seem disproportionate compared to the current mechanism of responsibility for violations of language legislation in the service sector. Currently, a business entity first receives a warning and 30 days to eliminate the violation, and a fine is applied only for repeated violations, while the bill provides for significant fines already for the first case of playing prohibited music without any warning. At the same time, the maximum fine for the third violation is ten times higher than the sanction provided by the current version of the law for repeated violations of language requirements in the service sector.

The authors of the bill did not provide sufficient justification as to why playing music in the language of the aggressor state should be punished more severely than direct service to consumers or providing information about goods and services in that language.

In addition, the proposed liability model does not take into account the presence or absence of fault of the business entity. This may lead to fines even in cases where the prohibited musical work was played automatically by a third-party streaming service, radio station, or due to a technical error, without the intent of the establishment owner.

The draft also lacks criteria by which the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will determine the specific amount of the fine within the established ranges. This may create excessively broad discretionary powers for the controlling authority when applying sanctions.

It is currently unclear what the Commissioner will be guided by when choosing, for example, between a fine of 8,500 UAH and 17,000 UAH for the first violation. In fact, the document contains no guidelines regarding consideration of the nature of the violation, its consequences, or other circumstances, which may indicate granting the controlling authority broad discretionary powers in determining the size of the sanction.

During the consideration of legislative initiatives in the relevant committee, possible scenarios for their further passage were also voiced. According to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, if the comprehensive bill No. 15412 progresses quickly, provisions on liability for the use of music in the language of the aggressor state may be included in it during preparation for the second reading. If the consideration of the large package of changes is delayed, bill No. 15430 may be submitted to parliament separately.

What to expect for business and society?

Bill No. 15430 is an attempt to turn Ukrainization into a system of financial coercion in the culture of consumption.

Despite the remarks of the Verkhovna Rada Office regarding the disproportionality of sanctions, the Committee is determined. If the law is adopted, establishments will have to conduct a full audit of their playlists. Since the protocol is drawn up without warning, any even accidental Russian song may cost 17 thousand hryvnias already at the first inspector’s visit.

Most likely, we will see a revised version of the comprehensive draft No. 15142. During revision for the second reading, the fine amounts may be somewhat balanced, and terminology brought into line with civil and commercial legislation, but the idea of immediate punishment without warning for aggressor’s music will remain key.

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