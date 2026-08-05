Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

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The Verkhovna Rada is considering bill No. 15410, which proposes to simplify the restoration of citizenship for a certain category of former citizens of Ukraine. The document has already received support from the Committee and the State Migration Service, but the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada has drawn attention to possible legal conflicts and issues of compliance with the principle of equality.

What Bill No. 15410 Proposes

The bill provides a number of changes to the procedure for restoring Ukrainian citizenship for a specific category of persons.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", one of the key innovations is the abolition of the requirement to return to permanent residence in Ukraine. Currently, Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine" establishes that a person who, after termination of Ukrainian citizenship, acquired foreign citizenship, can restore citizenship only after returning to Ukraine for permanent residence.

In addition, bill No. 15410 proposes to establish an exception to this rule. It will apply to persons who were previously citizens of Ukraine, are currently citizens of countries whose citizens have the right to acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner, and have submitted an application for restoration of citizenship and a declaration recognizing themselves as citizens of Ukraine. In this case, the person can be registered as a citizen of Ukraine regardless of whether they permanently reside abroad or are in Ukraine.

Changes are also proposed to Article 10 of the Law "On Citizenship of Ukraine." The general restoration procedure will exclude the provision regarding the submission of a declaration recognizing oneself solely as a citizen of Ukraine. At the same time, a separate special restoration mechanism is introduced for the specified category of former citizens, which is proposed to be regulated by Article 10-1 of the Law.

Another significant change concerns the requirements applied during the restoration of citizenship. The bill proposes not to apply to the relevant category of persons the obligation to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and to confirm the level of proficiency in the state language.

The Bill May Create Legal Conflicts and Unequal Conditions for Citizenship Restoration

The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada pointed out that the proposed bill may create conflicts between its new provisions and the current Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine."

Experts noted that the explanatory note states that the bill aims to create simplified conditions for restoring Ukrainian citizenship for persons who were previously citizens of Ukraine and are citizens of countries whose citizens acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner. To this end, a separate simplified restoration mechanism is proposed. Accordingly, it is proposed to supplement Article 10-1 of the Law with a new part, according to which such a person, after submitting an application for restoration of citizenship and a declaration recognizing themselves as a citizen of Ukraine, will be registered as a citizen of Ukraine regardless of whether they permanently reside abroad or are in Ukraine. At the same time, for this category of persons, the requirements for mandatory termination of foreign citizenship and permanent residence in Ukraine are canceled.

However, experts note that the current second part of Article 10 of the Law, which the bill does not change, provides a different requirement: a person after termination of Ukrainian citizenship must return to permanent residence in Ukraine to submit an application for restoration of citizenship. This creates a legal conflict because the bill cancels the permanent residence requirement only at the stage of registration as a citizen of Ukraine but does not specify how such a person should submit the application if they live abroad. According to the department, this may lead to a situation where the authorized body has legal grounds to refuse to accept the application due to non-compliance with the requirements of the current Article 10.

The conclusion also emphasizes that the Constitution of Ukraine enshrines the principle of single citizenship, while the European Convention on Nationality leaves states the right to independently determine rules regarding multiple citizenship. The department notes that introducing such changes during martial law may cause legal conflicts regarding military service, tax payment, diplomatic protection, citizen loyalty, fulfillment of constitutional duties, and also create risks for national security.

Experts also highlighted the issue of equality. The right to simplified restoration of citizenship will be available only to former citizens of Ukraine who are citizens of countries from the list approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Other persons will restore citizenship under the general procedure, including the obligation to terminate foreign citizenship. According to the Main Scientific and Expert Department, this creates different conditions for restoring citizenship depending not on the legal connection of the person with Ukraine, but on whether the respective country is included in the government list, raising questions about compliance with the principle of equality.

Furthermore, the conclusion states that this approach may not fully comply with the provisions of Article 5 of the European Convention on Nationality, according to which national legislation should not contain norms or discriminatory practices in the field of nationality, including on grounds of national or ethnic origin.

The Bill Received Committee Support

In particular, the bill was supported by the State Migration Service of Ukraine in the proposed version without comments and announced readiness to ensure its implementation.

Additionally, during the consideration of the bill, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations noted that the proposed changes are a logical continuation of the reform related to the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

Following the review, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada include bill No. 15410 in the agenda of the fifteenth session of the ninth convocation of parliament and, based on the results of the first reading, adopt it as a basis.

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