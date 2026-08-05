The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

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The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice reviewed the disciplinary case concerning judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region and decided to hold her disciplinarily liable.

Case circumstances

On June 17, 2024, and June 27, 2024, disciplinary complaints from Marta Bereza and Khrystyna Burtnyk were received by the High Council of Justice. The complaints concerned the judge’s actions during hearings on cases regarding the determination of children’s place of residence.

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice analyzed the case materials under the jurisdiction of judge Valentyna Chorna regarding the determination of a child’s place of residence with the father. Based on the analysis, the chamber concluded there were grounds to open a disciplinary case. The grounds were signs of disciplinary offenses as provided by subparagraph "b" of paragraph 1 and paragraphs 3 and 4 of part one of article 106 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges."

Decision of the Disciplinary Chamber

As noted by the disciplinary inspector, cases concerning the recognition of individuals as legally incapable belong to categories of judicial disputes that require maximum attentiveness and critical approach from the judge. The consequences of such decisions are significantly deeper than in many other civil cases.

In cases regarding the determination of children’s place of residence, it can at least be stated that the child remains in their own family with one of the parents. In contrast, in cases of legal incapacity, the court effectively transfers the right to determine the person’s future life to another individual. The person loses the ability to independently exercise most of their civil rights.

That is why in this category of cases, the court is obliged to act with special caution. Every circumstance and every piece of evidence must be thoroughly verified. Any mistake or formal approach can lead to a significant restriction of a person’s rights for a prolonged period. However, in this case, the judge ignored and systematically violated the norms of Ukrainian laws.

After hearing judge Valentyna Chorna and disciplinary inspector Nataliya Drobchak, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to hold the judge disciplinarily liable. The disciplinary sanction applied was a submission for dismissal from the position.

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