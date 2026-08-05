Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

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The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice reviewed the disciplinary case concerning Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region).

The grounds for opening the disciplinary proceedings were the findings of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention regarding violations during the completion of annual declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions for 2022 and 2023.

Case circumstances

According to the official website of the NACP, the agency conducted full checks of the judge’s declarations. On April 4, 2025, certificates No. 240/25 and No. 241/25 were approved regarding the results of these checks. They recorded a number of violations in reflecting information about real estate objects, vehicles, income, and monetary assets.

As a result of the 2022 declaration check, discrepancies amounting to UAH 670,242.79 were found. In the 2023 declaration, the amount of discrepancies was UAH 1,502,912.46 (ranging from 100 to 500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons at the date of declaration submission). These indicators formally contain signs of an offense under part four of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

At the same time, the authorized person of the NACP, considering the judge’s explanations, concluded that there were no grounds for drawing up a protocol on an administrative offense related to corruption. The violations committed when filling out the declarations did not reach the minimum threshold of administrative responsibility under part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Disciplinary Body Decision

According to the Disciplinary Chamber, Serhiy Chekhov did not make sufficient efforts to ensure his behavior was impeccable from the standpoint of a prudent, law-abiding, and informed person and did not take adequate measures to be aware of his property interests and those of his family members. The deliberate non-declaration of information about property in use, income, and monetary assets indicates negligent attitude towards fulfilling declaration duties and non-compliance with the requirements of the Laws of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and Status of Judges" and "On Prevention of Corruption."

Such behavior, in the opinion of the Disciplinary Chamber, is inconsistent with the principles of professional and ethical conduct of a judge and indicates gross negligence.

After hearing Judge Serhiy Chekhov and disciplinary inspector Oleksandra Liubarets, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to apply disciplinary sanction in the form of a reprimand with deprivation of the right to receive salary supplements for one month.

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