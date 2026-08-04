Selection for the position of judge of the local commercial court: 298 candidates admitted to the special check

The High Qualification Commission of Judges approved the results of the qualification exam for the specialization of the local commercial court.

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On August 4, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine approved the overall results of the qualification exam for the specialization of the local commercial court, taken by candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed their intention to be transferred to another local court. This was reported by the HQCJ.

The Commission also admitted 298 candidates for the position of judge of the local commercial court to the special check, who scored the passing mark on the qualification exam.

In order to approve the ranking of candidates for the position of judge of the local commercial court, the Commission took into account the results of the special check conducted pursuant to the Commission’s decision dated April 1, 2026, No. 37/zp-26, regarding 58 candidates for the position of judge of the local commercial court and local administrative court.

240 candidates for the position of judge of the local commercial court, whose special check results were not taken into account, must submit by August 31, 2026, a certificate of passing preliminary, periodic, and unscheduled psychiatric examinations in the form of primary accounting documentation No. 100-2/o, obtained no earlier than August 4, 2026.

The HQCJ reminded that the selection of candidates for the position of local court judge was announced by the Commission’s decision dated December 11, 2024, No. 366/zp-24, taking into account 1,800 projected vacant judge positions in local courts, of which 200 are in local commercial courts.

According to the decision of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine dated December 11, 2024, No. 367/zp-24, the acceptance of applications from judges intending to be transferred to another local court to take the qualification exam was announced.

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