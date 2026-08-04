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Competition for Judges' Positions in Local Commercial Courts: What Candidates Need to Know About the Medical Certificate

15:13, 4 August 2026
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Candidates must submit a certificate of undergoing preliminary, periodic, and unscheduled psychiatric examinations according to the primary accounting documentation form No. 100-2/o.
Competition for Judges' Positions in Local Commercial Courts: What Candidates Need to Know About the Medical Certificate
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As is known, on August 4, the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) approved the general results of the qualification exam for the specialization of the local commercial court, passed by candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed their intention to be transferred to another local court.  

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The HQCJ noted that 240 candidates for the position of judge of the local commercial court, whose special check results were not taken into account, must submit a certificate of undergoing preliminary, periodic, and unscheduled psychiatric examinations according to the primary accounting documentation form No. 100-2/o, obtained no earlier than August 4, 2026.

This certificate should be sent to the Commission by postal service at the address: 03110, Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9, or submitted personally by the candidate for the judge position by August 31, 2026 (inclusive).

Other documents necessary for conducting the special check, namely: copies of pages of the Ukrainian citizen’s passport in booklet form or front and back sides of the Ukrainian citizen’s passport in card form and an extract from the territorial community register to confirm information about the place of residence (stay), education documents (with supplements), academic titles and scientific degrees, military registration document, are submitted by candidates for the judge position in case of changes in information or changes in previously submitted documents.

The HQCJ reminded that for the purposes of conducting the special check, candidates for the judge position from March 1, 2025, to March 30, 2025 (inclusive) submitted written consent for the special check in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and documents in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption," including a medical certificate on health status in the form approved by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine regarding the person’s registration in psychoneurological or narcological healthcare institutions No. 100-2/o.

According to the Procedure for conducting preliminary, periodic, and unscheduled psychiatric examinations, including for the use of psychoactive substances, approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine dated April 18, 2022, No. 651 (hereinafter – the Procedure), the validity period of the certificate No. 100-2/o is one year from the date of the examination.

It is emphasized that changes to the Procedure came into force on January 1, 2025. Thus, according to paragraph 2 of the Procedure, preliminary, periodic, and unscheduled psychiatric examinations, including for the use of psychoactive substances, after which the person is issued the primary accounting documentation form No. 100-2/o, may be conducted by medical service providers who simultaneously meet the following conditions:

- have obtained a license to conduct economic activity in medical practice in the specialty "psychiatry";

- have concluded a contract for medical care of the population under the medical guarantees program with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for the service groups "Psychiatric care for adults and children in inpatient settings" and/or "Psychiatric care for adults and children provided by mobile multidisciplinary teams," and/or "Prevention, diagnosis, observation, and treatment in outpatient settings."

"Thus, medical service providers who fully meet the requirements stipulated in paragraph 2 of the Procedure have the right to conduct examinations and issue certificate No. 100-2/o," the HQCJ added.

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