28 candidates recommended for appointment as judges of the Lviv Court of Appeal — HQCJ

The Commission provided recommendations for appointment to all 28 vacant judge positions of the Lviv Court of Appeal, for which a competition was announced.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine on August 4, recommendations were given for appointment to the positions of judges of the Lviv Court of Appeal. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Based on the results of the competition announced by the Commission on September 14, 2023, recommendations were received by 28 winners, namely:

Oleksandra Ihorivna Baieva;

Oksana Andriivna Bespaliok;

Olha Mykolaivna Boiko;

Mykola Vasylovych Borachok;

Viktoriia Leonidivna Buchkivska;

Iryna Bohdanivna Hazdaika-Vasylyshyn;

Nataliia Bohdanivna Zubachyk;

Iryna Mykolaivna Karpyn;

Ihor Bohdanovych Kos;

Uliana Ihorivna Kostiuk;

Taras Ihorovych Kotormus;

Bohdana Bohdanivna Kushnir;

Andrii Olehhovych Lazor;

Ihor Volodymyrovych Maksymiv;

Yuliia Stepanivna Markiv;

Volodymyr Yaroslavovych Marmash;

Yuliia Viacheslavivna Navrotska;

Oksana Hryhorivna Panchak;

Andrii Viktorovych Pomohaiev;

Vitalii Yevhenovych Radchenko;

Mykhailo Hryhorovych Rybyi;

Andrii Volodymyrovych Savchak;

Nadiia Mykhailivna Stashkiv;

Vitalii Viktorovych Strelbytskyi;

Olha Petrivna Fedoriv;

Olha Ihorivna Ferents;

Iryna Ihorivna Tsipyvko;

Ihor Yaroslavovych Chornyi.

The Commission provided recommendations for appointment to all 28 vacant judge positions of the Lviv Court of Appeal, for which a competition was announced. Interviews with candidates for the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Rivne Courts of Appeal are currently underway.

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