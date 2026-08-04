The HQCJ announced a competition for 272 vacant judge positions in local administrative courts

The Commission also approved the conditions for conducting the competition.

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On August 4, the High Qualification Commission of Judges announced a competition for filling vacant judge positions in local administrative courts and approved the conditions for its conduct, according to which:

1. The competition for filling vacant judge positions in local administrative courts (hereinafter – the Competition) is conducted by the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", the Regulations on conducting a competition for filling a vacant judge position, and the decisions of the Commission.

2. Candidates for the position of judge and judges who:

- are included in the reserve for filling vacant judge positions in local administrative courts according to the Commission’s decision dated July 29, 2026, No. 99/зп-26;

- have submitted an application to participate in the Competition in the form attached, within the procedure and deadlines determined by the Commission.

3. The number of vacant positions announced for the Competition is 272, including:

- Vinnytsia District Administrative Court – 10 positions;

- Volyn District Administrative Court – 10 positions;

- Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court – 22 positions;

- Zhytomyr District Administrative Court – 12 positions;

- Zakarpattia District Administrative Court – 5 positions;

- Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court – 11 positions;

- Ivano-Frankivsk District Administrative Court – 7 positions;

- Kyiv City District Administrative Court – 34 positions;

- Kyiv District Administrative Court – 20 positions;

- Kirovohrad District Administrative Court – 8 positions;

- Lviv District Administrative Court – 11 positions;

- Mykolaiv District Administrative Court – 8 positions;

- Odesa District Administrative Court – 19 positions;

- Poltava District Administrative Court – 10 positions;

- Rivne District Administrative Court – 20 positions;

- Sumy District Administrative Court – 9 positions;

- Ternopil District Administrative Court – 8 positions;

- Kharkiv District Administrative Court – 19 positions;

- Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court – 13 positions;

- Cherkasy District Administrative Court – 8 positions;

- Chernivtsi District Administrative Court – 2 positions;

- Chernihiv District Administrative Court – 6 positions.

4. The application submission period for participation in the Competition is from August 20 to August 25, 2026 (inclusive).

5. The application for participation in the Competition, signed with a qualified electronic signature, is sent by the candidate or judge to the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine by email ([email protected]) or personally submitted with a handwritten signature at the premises of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9).

6. Stages of the Competition:

6.1. Formation and approval of the participants' ranking.

6.2. Determination of the Competition winners.

6.3. Conducting interviews with the winners and making corresponding decisions by the Commission.

7. The ranking formation will take place on September 17 and 18, 2026, at Kyiv, General Shapoval Street, 9.

8. Main date – September 17, 2026.

8.1. Registration start for the first group of participants – 08:00; Competition start – 09:00.

8.2. Registration start for the second group of participants – 13:00; Competition start – 14:00.

9. Information about participants of the first and second groups will be published on the official website of the Commission no later than two days before the ranking formation date.

10. Reserve date – September 18, 2026.

11. If the reserve date is used for ranking formation, information about registration start time and participant list will be promptly published on the official website of the Commission.

12. The reserve date may be used:

- due to extraordinary circumstances that prevented ranking formation on the main date;

- if not all registered participants have been assigned and announced a vacant judge position, and there are previously unassigned positions announced in the Competition.

13. A participant admitted to the Competition must appear on the specified date, time, and place of registration for ranking formation and have a Ukrainian citizen passport.

14. Absence or lateness of a participant for registration for any reason does not prevent the ranking formation (its continuation).

15. A participant who was late for registration, regardless of their place in the candidate ranking approved by the Commission’s decision dated July 29, 2026, No. 99/зп-26, cannot claim a judge position already chosen (filled) by another participant.

16. The ranking of participants is formed as follows:

1) The Commission’s secretariat invites registered participants according to their place in the candidate ranking (from highest to lowest).

Participants with the same ranking position are invited simultaneously.

In case of lateness, the participant is invited first if the invitation of participants with lower ranking positions is ongoing at the time of their registration;

2) The invited participant selects and announces the name of the court where they intend to occupy the vacant position.

If participants with the same ranking position are invited simultaneously, priority is given to the participant with the higher score in the practical administrative specialization task during the qualification exam; if scores are equal, priority is given to a participant who is a judge. Among judges with equal results, preference is given to the one with longer judicial service. If judicial service is equal or absent, preference is given to the participant with longer professional legal experience (calculated by the Commission and indicated in the admission decision);

3) The invited participant cannot claim a vacant judge position already chosen by others;

4) The Commission’s secretariat informs about the availability of vacant judge positions in the respective court;

5) The invited participant confirms their intention to occupy the respective judge position by signing the ranking formation protocol.

17. A participant who confirmed their intention to occupy a judge position in the ranking formation protocol cannot change it.

18. Refusal by a participant to choose and announce the court where they intend to occupy a vacant position results in termination of their participation in the Competition.

19. Ranking formation ends when:

1) all judge positions announced in the Competition are filled by participants;

2) all registered participants have chosen and announced a vacant judge position.

20. Observation by interested persons of the ranking formation process is ensured online in real time.

21. Approval of the participants' ranking and determination of winners is carried out by the plenary session of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

22. Information about the date, time, and place of the Competition, including interviews with winners, is published on the official website of the Commission.

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