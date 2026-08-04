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Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: one candidate per interview

21:33, 4 August 2026
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) noted that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.
Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: one candidate per interview
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During the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in a panel session, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of three candidates for judge positions at the Kyiv Court of Appeal were determined. This was reported by the HQCJ.

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Based on the results of the qualification assessment on August 3, the Commission made the following decisions:

Larisa Viktorivna Radutska — 677.63 — Did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Valeria Sergiivna Martynenko — 441.36 — Did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Dmytro Mykhailovych Kratko — 712.94 — To submit to the plenary session of the Commission the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice

The HQCJ reminded that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 65 candidates for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: 28 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 24 candidates did not confirm it, and interviews with 13 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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