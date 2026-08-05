Selection for the position of local court judge: HQCJ published the overall results of the qualification exam

The overall results of the qualification exam in the specialization of the local commercial court have been published.

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As is known, by the decisions of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine dated 11.12.2024, the selection of candidates for the position of local court judge was announced, taking into account 1,800 projected vacant positions of judges in local courts and accepting applications from judges who intend to be transferred to another local court.

On August 5, the HQCJ reported that a total of 9,339 people applied, of whom 2,938 intended to take the exam in commercial specialization (2,791 persons applying for the position of judge, 147 judges intending to be transferred to another local court).

By the decision of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine dated May 12, 2025 (with amendments), the qualification exam was scheduled for candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed the intention to be transferred to another local court, and the following sequence of stages was determined:

first stage – testing knowledge of the history of Ukrainian statehood;

second stage – testing general knowledge in the field of law and knowledge of the specialization of the respective court;

third stage – testing cognitive abilities;

fourth stage – performing a practical task in the specialization of the respective court.

2,601 persons were admitted to the testing of knowledge of the history of Ukrainian statehood (exam in commercial specialization).

By participant composition:

1) local court judges – 140:

- administrative court judges – 4;

- commercial court judges – 14;

- general court judges – 122;

2) candidates for the position of judge – 2,461:

- court staff – 709;

- prosecution staff – 541;

- lawyers – 381;

- military personnel – 109;

- representatives of other professions – 721.

The overall gender balance of participants admitted to the first stage of the qualification exam and intending to take the exam in commercial specialization is even:

- women — 50%,

- men — 50%.

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