Three candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate court — HQCJ

HQCJ: two candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Kyiv Appellate Court and one candidate in the Dnipro Appellate Court.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on August 4, the plenary session considered the issue of confirming the ability of five candidates for the position of judge to administer justice in the appellate general court. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Olena Ihorivna Mykhailiuk and Serhii Anatoliiovych Ahafonov confirmed their ability to administer justice in the Kyiv Appellate Court. Serhii Serhiiovych Tuchkov and Oleksandr Mykolaiovych Hryshko did not confirm their ability to administer justice in the Kyiv Appellate Court.

In the Dnipro Appellate Court, the ability to administer justice was confirmed by Nataliia Volodymyrivna Tokar.

The HQCJ reminded that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions in the Kyiv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 65 candidates for the Kyiv Appellate Court: 30 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 26 candidates did not confirm, and interviews with 9 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

43 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions in the Dnipro Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 41 candidates for the Dnipro Appellate Court: 27 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 13 candidates did not confirm, and one candidate is awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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