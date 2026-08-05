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Judge Valentyna Chorna of Zboriv District Court in Ternopil Region Temporarily Suspended from Administering Justice

15:05, 5 August 2026
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The decision was made after the Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice submitted a proposal for her dismissal from the position.
Judge Valentyna Chorna of Zboriv District Court in Ternopil Region Temporarily Suspended from Administering Justice
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Judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court in Ternopil Region has been temporarily suspended from administering justice based on the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice. This was reported by the High Council of Justice.

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The decision to hold the judge disciplinarily liable and to apply disciplinary action in the form of a proposal for dismissal was made by the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on August 5, 2026.

According to part seven of article 49 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and part two of article 62 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice," taking into account the decision made by the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on August 5, 2026, Judge Valentyna Hnativna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court in Ternopil Region has been suspended from administering justice.

If the body reviewing cases of disciplinary liability of judges makes a decision to apply disciplinary action in the form of a proposal for dismissal, such a judge is automatically temporarily suspended from administering justice until the High Council of Justice makes a decision on their dismissal. Judges are considered temporarily suspended from administering justice without a separate decision by the High Council of Justice.

The suspension period lasts until the High Council of Justice makes a decision on their dismissal or cancels the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber.

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