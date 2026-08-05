The Ethics Council will consider the admission of candidates for members of the High Council of Justice under the Verkhovna Rada quota on August 6

The meeting will begin at 10:00 on August 6.

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On August 6, the Ethics Council will hold a meeting during which it will consider the admission of candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice from the Verkhovna Rada.

The meeting will begin at 10:00.

Two issues are included in the agenda:

making a decision on the admission or refusal of admission of candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the interview. making a decision on the appointment of members of the Ethics Council — rapporteurs for evaluating candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The Ethics Council meeting will be broadcast online.

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