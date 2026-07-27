A man with vision problems was mobilized and appointed as a sniper — the court intervened

After passing the Military Medical Commission, he was sent to an assault company as a sniper, but the court found violations in the medical examination procedure.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The man appealed his conscription in court after, according to him, he was stopped near his own home after work and taken to the territorial recruitment center. He claimed that during the military medical commission, his health condition, particularly his vision problems, was not properly taken into account, and the conclusion about his fitness for military service was made without the necessary examinations.

The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court established that during the assessment of the plaintiff’s fitness, the Military Medical Commission did not confirm that the examinations required by Regulation No. 402, which were important for evaluating the degree of vision impairment, were conducted. The court recognized the Military Medical Commission’s certificate as unlawful and canceled it, as well as the order to conscript the man into military service during mobilization.

At the same time, the court did not determine that the plaintiff was unfit for military service. The court noted that diagnosing and determining fitness is within the competence of the Military Medical Commission, but the administrative court has the right to verify whether the decision was made following the legally established procedure.

Circumstances of the case

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the territorial recruitment and social support center and military units.

The man requested to recognize the actions during the military medical commission as unlawful, to cancel the Military Medical Commission’s certificate of fitness for military service, the conscription order during mobilization, and the military units' orders regarding his inclusion in the personnel lists.

The plaintiff stated that his conscription procedure was conducted with violations. According to him, after work, he was stopped near his home and taken to the territorial recruitment center. He claimed he was not handed a summons or given a mobilization order.

The main arguments concerned the Military Medical Commission held on February 28, 2026. The plaintiff indicated that the medical examination was conducted improperly, and during the health assessment, existing documents regarding his vision were not considered.

According to case materials, during a previous medical examination in 2023, the man was diagnosed with moderate farsightedness. In particular, the Military Medical Commission ophthalmologist performed refractometry, which recorded indicators indicating refractive errors.

However, in 2026, the Military Medical Commission recognized the man as fit for military service under paragraph "v" of Article 30 of the Disease Schedule. The plaintiff insisted that this conclusion was made without conducting the necessary examinations important for determining the degree of vision impairment.

After conscription, the man was included in the personnel lists of a military unit and appointed as a sniper in the assault company. The plaintiff drew the court’s attention to the fact that this appointment occurred despite his vision problems and without proper confirmation of the necessary ophthalmological examinations during the Military Medical Commission.

Later, the man was transferred to another military unit and appointed as a driver-electrician. During the case review, the court found that according to the response from the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the plaintiff did not have a driver’s license of any category.

The plaintiff believed that these circumstances indicated that his fitness for military service was determined without proper medical examination, and the decision on conscription and further service was based on the Military Medical Commission’s conclusion made with procedural violations.

Position of the Territorial Recruitment Center and the military unit

The Territorial Recruitment Center opposed the lawsuit and stated that the Military Medical Commission acted in accordance with the requirements of the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 402.

The defendant emphasized that the court cannot interfere with the medical assessment of a person’s health or independently determine the correctness of doctors' application of the Disease Schedule provisions.

The Territorial Recruitment Center also noted that if the plaintiff disagreed with the Military Medical Commission’s decision, he had the right to appeal to the Central Military Medical Commission for review.

The military unit opposed the demands to exclude the plaintiff from the personnel lists and stated that a possible violation during the medical examination is not, by itself, a reason for dismissal from military service.

What the court established

The court established that on February 28, 2026, the Military Medical Commission conducted a medical examination of the plaintiff and diagnosed "moderate farsightedness of both eyes." Based on paragraph "v" of Article 30 of the Disease Schedule, he was recognized as fit for military service.

At the same time, the court examined the plaintiff’s previous medical documents. In particular, during the 2023 examination, the Military Medical Commission ophthalmologist performed refractometry, which recorded indicators confirming farsightedness.

The court noted that according to Article 30 of the Disease Schedule, the type and degree of refractive anomaly are determined by skiascopy or refractometry. If the degree of fitness for military service changes, refractometry must be conducted under cycloplegia conditions.

The court believed this requirement is mandatory, not optional, as these examinations objectively determine the degree of vision impairment.

However, the case materials contained no evidence that the plaintiff underwent refractometry or skiascopy, or refractometry under cycloplegia conditions during the February 28, 2026 examination.

Under these circumstances, the court concluded that the Military Medical Commission changed the plaintiff’s fitness assessment without proper documentary confirmation of the necessary examinations.

Court: the administrative court does not diagnose instead of the Military Medical Commission but verifies the legality of the procedure

The court’s decision specifically stated that determining the presence or absence of a disease and establishing fitness or unfitness for military service is within the Military Medical Commission’s competence.

At the same time, the administrative court has the right to verify whether the Military Medical Commission’s decision was made following the established procedure and whether the commission acted in accordance with legal requirements.

The court referred to the Supreme Court’s practice, according to which the court cannot replace the Military Medical Commission and assess the medical diagnosis instead of the specialized body but can verify compliance with the decision-making procedure.

In this case, the court found that the lack of confirmation of necessary ophthalmological examinations is a significant procedural violation, as it could have affected the determination of the plaintiff’s fitness degree.

The court also considered the plaintiff’s appointment as a driver

During the case review, the court also considered that after conscription, the plaintiff was appointed as a driver-electrician.

At the same time, based on the response from the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the court established that the plaintiff did not have a driver’s license of any category.

The court noted this circumstance additionally when assessing the case but the main reason for satisfying the claim was the procedural violation during the Military Medical Commission.

Court conclusion

In case 160/7539/26, the court concluded that the Military Medical Commission’s certificate dated February 28, 2026, was issued with a violation of the established procedure and must be canceled.

Since the conscription order was based on this certificate, the court recognized as unlawful and canceled the territorial recruitment center’s order dated March 1, 2026, regarding the plaintiff’s conscription during mobilization.

The court also canceled the military unit’s order dated April 23, 2026, regarding the plaintiff’s inclusion in the personnel lists.

The court obliged the military unit to make a decision to discharge the plaintiff from military service by excluding him from the personnel lists.

At the same time, the court denied other claims, including those concerning the first military unit’s order, as at the time of the case review, this order had already expired due to the plaintiff’s transfer to another military unit.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram page to stay updated on the most important events.