The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court explained when relations remain contractual after the expiration of the gas supply deadline

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court considered a dispute regarding the legal nature of relations between the 'last resort' supplier and the consumer after the expiration of the natural gas supply deadline and explained when such relations remain contractual and are not considered unjust enrichment.

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If the contract with the 'last resort' supplier was not terminated before the end of the 60-day deadline, the 'last resort' supplier did not stop supplying natural gas to the consumer included in its register, and the consumer continues to consume natural gas in the absence of another supplier, there are no grounds to consider such legal relations non-contractual, given that the natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier is considered concluded by the consumer’s acceptance of the public offer through the very fact of consuming gas in the absence of another supplier.

These conclusions were made by the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court in case No. 904/1809/24.

Case circumstances

In this case, LLC "Gas Supply Company 'Naftogaz of Ukraine'" filed a lawsuit against JSC "Gas Distribution System Operator 'Dniprohaz'" to recover debt, including the principal debt, 3% annual interest, penalty, and inflation losses.

The court of first instance partially satisfied the claim, recovering from the defendant the amount of the principal debt for consumed natural gas, considering that a natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier was concluded between the parties, the terms of which are binding. The court denied other claims.

The appellate court overturned the decision of the first instance court and adopted a new one partially satisfying the claim by recovering the value of unjustly acquired natural gas. Other claims were denied. The appellate court concluded that the contract between the parties could not have been concluded due to a direct legal prohibition, so the disputed legal relations are restitutionary and governed by Articles 1212, 1213 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court faced the question of determining the regime of gas supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant: whether the legal relations between the parties are contractual (due to acceptance of the public offer by the fact of gas consumption) or restitutionary (due to the prohibition on concluding a contract under the circumstances defined in Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Natural Gas Market").

Analyzing the legislative provisions regulating legal relations in the field of natural gas supply, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court noted the established prohibition on concluding a natural gas supply contract between the 'last resort' supplier and the consumer if the consumer has overdue debt; the impossibility of supplying natural gas by the 'last resort' supplier to the consumer exceeding the 60-day term within a calendar year; and the legislatively established mechanism for the 'last resort' supplier to terminate gas supply to the consumer after the 60-day supply period.

These restrictions are due to the fact that the 'last resort' supplier is not an entity oriented towards long-term service of consumers but performs exclusively a temporary "insurance" function to ensure uninterrupted gas supply in crisis situations.

Therefore, the supply of natural gas by the 'last resort' supplier should be a temporary "insurance" measure for the consumer in cases where gas supply cannot be provided by the supplier with whom the contract was concluded or if such a contract was not concluded within a certain period.

Position of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court stated that the registration of the consumer in the 'last resort' supplier’s register to ensure uninterrupted supply occurs automatically if the information platform shows the absence of another supplier for the consumer during a certain period, i.e., if the system does not record this consumer in the register of another supplier’s consumers. At the same time, the contract with the 'last resort' supplier is concluded by the very fact of consuming natural gas from the 'last resort' supplier’s resource.

If the contract with the 'last resort' supplier was not terminated before the end of the 60-day deadline, this supplier did not stop supplying natural gas to the consumer included in its register, and the consumer continues to consume natural gas in the absence of another supplier, there are no grounds to consider such legal relations non-contractual, given that the natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier is considered concluded by the consumer’s acceptance of the public offer through the very fact of consuming gas in the absence of another supplier.

Considering the above, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the court of first instance regarding the qualification of legal relations between the parties and the satisfaction of claims to recover the principal debt for consumed natural gas.

In this part, the decision of the court of first instance remains unchanged, and the appellate court’s ruling is fully canceled. Regarding claims for penalties, 3% annual interest, and inflation losses, a new decision was made to satisfy these claims.

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