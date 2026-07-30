  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court explained when relations remain contractual after the expiration of the gas supply deadline

16:13, 30 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court considered a dispute regarding the legal nature of relations between the 'last resort' supplier and the consumer after the expiration of the natural gas supply deadline and explained when such relations remain contractual and are not considered unjust enrichment.
The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court explained when relations remain contractual after the expiration of the gas supply deadline
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

If the contract with the 'last resort' supplier was not terminated before the end of the 60-day deadline, the 'last resort' supplier did not stop supplying natural gas to the consumer included in its register, and the consumer continues to consume natural gas in the absence of another supplier, there are no grounds to consider such legal relations non-contractual, given that the natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier is considered concluded by the consumer’s acceptance of the public offer through the very fact of consuming gas in the absence of another supplier.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

These conclusions were made by the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court in case No. 904/1809/24.

Case circumstances

In this case, LLC "Gas Supply Company 'Naftogaz of Ukraine'" filed a lawsuit against JSC "Gas Distribution System Operator 'Dniprohaz'" to recover debt, including the principal debt, 3% annual interest, penalty, and inflation losses.

The court of first instance partially satisfied the claim, recovering from the defendant the amount of the principal debt for consumed natural gas, considering that a natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier was concluded between the parties, the terms of which are binding. The court denied other claims.

The appellate court overturned the decision of the first instance court and adopted a new one partially satisfying the claim by recovering the value of unjustly acquired natural gas. Other claims were denied. The appellate court concluded that the contract between the parties could not have been concluded due to a direct legal prohibition, so the disputed legal relations are restitutionary and governed by Articles 1212, 1213 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court faced the question of determining the regime of gas supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant: whether the legal relations between the parties are contractual (due to acceptance of the public offer by the fact of gas consumption) or restitutionary (due to the prohibition on concluding a contract under the circumstances defined in Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Natural Gas Market").

Analyzing the legislative provisions regulating legal relations in the field of natural gas supply, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court noted the established prohibition on concluding a natural gas supply contract between the 'last resort' supplier and the consumer if the consumer has overdue debt; the impossibility of supplying natural gas by the 'last resort' supplier to the consumer exceeding the 60-day term within a calendar year; and the legislatively established mechanism for the 'last resort' supplier to terminate gas supply to the consumer after the 60-day supply period.

These restrictions are due to the fact that the 'last resort' supplier is not an entity oriented towards long-term service of consumers but performs exclusively a temporary "insurance" function to ensure uninterrupted gas supply in crisis situations.

Therefore, the supply of natural gas by the 'last resort' supplier should be a temporary "insurance" measure for the consumer in cases where gas supply cannot be provided by the supplier with whom the contract was concluded or if such a contract was not concluded within a certain period.

Position of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court stated that the registration of the consumer in the 'last resort' supplier’s register to ensure uninterrupted supply occurs automatically if the information platform shows the absence of another supplier for the consumer during a certain period, i.e., if the system does not record this consumer in the register of another supplier’s consumers. At the same time, the contract with the 'last resort' supplier is concluded by the very fact of consuming natural gas from the 'last resort' supplier’s resource.

If the contract with the 'last resort' supplier was not terminated before the end of the 60-day deadline, this supplier did not stop supplying natural gas to the consumer included in its register, and the consumer continues to consume natural gas in the absence of another supplier, there are no grounds to consider such legal relations non-contractual, given that the natural gas supply contract with the 'last resort' supplier is considered concluded by the consumer’s acceptance of the public offer through the very fact of consuming gas in the absence of another supplier.

Considering the above, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the court of first instance regarding the qualification of legal relations between the parties and the satisfaction of claims to recover the principal debt for consumed natural gas.

In this part, the decision of the court of first instance remains unchanged, and the appellate court’s ruling is fully canceled. Regarding claims for penalties, 3% annual interest, and inflation losses, a new decision was made to satisfy these claims.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]