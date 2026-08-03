A widow with three children lost her husband and later her father in the war: the court confirmed that he was her main breadwinner

To receive a one-time benefit after the death of her father, a serviceman, the woman had to prove in court that she lived on his funds.

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After the death of her husband, the woman raised three young children on her own. When her father, a serviceman, died in the war, she was left without his financial support. To receive the social payments provided by law as a dependent of the deceased defender, she had to prove in court that her father was her permanent and main breadwinner. The Volyn Court of Appeal confirmed the legality of this decision.

Circumstances of the case

The plaintiff is the daughter of a serviceman who died while performing a combat mission in the Mayorsk area of Donetsk region. After his death, she applied for a one-time monetary assistance, but was informed about the lack of documentary evidence confirming her dependency on her father, which was necessary to resolve the issue of granting such payment. Therefore, the woman filed a lawsuit to establish the relevant legal fact.

In court, the plaintiff stated that after her husband’s death, she raised three children alone, did not work, and actually lived on her father’s financial assistance. Although she was registered as an individual entrepreneur, she did not receive income from entrepreneurial activity. In the last six months of the serviceman’s life, he transferred over 100,000 UAH to his daughter and constantly supported her and his grandchildren.

The court of first instance recognized these circumstances as proven and established the fact that the daughter was dependent on her deceased father.

Position of the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed this decision. The agency believed that the court of first instance did not properly establish that the financial assistance from the deceased serviceman was the plaintiff’s permanent and main source of livelihood, and therefore requested to deny the claim.

What the appellate court established

After reviewing the arguments of the appeal, the panel of judges agreed with the conclusions of the court of first instance and left its decision unchanged.

The appellate court noted that family members who were dependent on the deceased are considered persons who were fully supported by him or received assistance that was their permanent and main source of livelihood.

At the same time, the court emphasized that receiving a salary, pension, scholarship, or other income by itself is not an unconditional reason to deny establishing the fact of dependency if it is proven that the deceased’s assistance was the person’s permanent and main source of livelihood. Likewise, separate residence does not exclude the possibility of establishing such a legal fact.

Which evidence was decisive

The appellate court found that the plaintiff provided proper and admissible evidence that collectively confirmed her dependency on her father.

Among such evidence, the court considered information from the State Register of Individuals and certificates from the Pension Fund in forms OK-5 and OK-7, which confirmed the plaintiff’s lack of income during the period of her father’s military service. Bank statements were also examined, showing that the father systematically transferred funds to his daughter totaling over 100,000 UAH, messenger correspondence confirming close family relations, as well as witness testimonies regarding the constant financial support of the plaintiff and her children.

According to the court, these pieces of evidence indisputably confirm that the assistance of the deceased serviceman was the daughter’s permanent and main source of livelihood.

Legal conclusion of the court

The appellate court in case No. 165/2296/25 noted that the law does not establish an exhaustive list of evidence that can confirm the fact of dependency. Such evidence may include income certificates, bank statements, documents of cohabitation, receipts, correspondence, photo and video materials, as well as witness testimonies.

At the same time, the decisive factor is not a single piece of evidence but the assessment of all evidence as a whole. The court must establish that the deceased’s assistance was permanent and was the claimant’s main source of livelihood.

As a result, the Volyn Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and left the decision of the Novovolynsk City Court unchanged. The ruling only establishes the legal fact of the plaintiff’s dependency on her father, which is a necessary prerequisite for further resolving the issue of granting a one-time monetary assistance in accordance with the law.

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