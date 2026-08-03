Newborn baby died due to midwife's mistake — court sentenced the doctor

The cause of death was intrauterine infection, which caused severe lung damage, respiratory distress syndrome, and systemic inflammatory response syndrome.

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The Ovidiopol District Court of the Odessa region found a midwife-gynecologist guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which, according to the court’s conclusions, led to the death of a newborn baby.

Case circumstances

As stated in the case materials № 509/316/26, the woman was under the doctor’s supervision during pregnancy in 2021. During examinations, signs of an inflammatory process of the genitourinary system were repeatedly detected in her.

The court established that the doctor did not make an accurate diagnosis, did not prescribe the necessary treatment, including antibacterial therapy, and limited herself to sanitation of the urinary tract, which did not yield results.

After hospitalization to the maternity hospital, the woman gave birth to a live baby. However, approximately five hours after birth, the infant’s condition sharply deteriorated. Medical staff performed resuscitation measures, but they were unable to save the child — the baby died the same day.

According to forensic medical examination, the cause of death was intrauterine infection, which caused severe lung damage, respiratory distress syndrome, and systemic inflammatory response syndrome. Experts noted that the fetus was infected during pregnancy, and timely treatment of the mother could have prevented the tragedy.

In court, the doctor did not admit guilt and stated that she performed her professional duties properly. At the same time, the court found her arguments unfounded, taking into account expert conclusions, medical documentation, and testimonies of case participants.

Court decision

The woman was sentenced to three years of imprisonment and banned from practicing medicine for three years. At the same time, the court released her from serving the sentence with a probation period of three years.

Additionally, the court partially satisfied the parents' claim. The doctor was ordered to pay one million hryvnias in moral damages to the mother of the deceased child and 100 thousand hryvnias to the father.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv found an obstetrician-gynecologist doctor guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a patient. The court sentenced her to two years imprisonment and also satisfied civil claims from the grandmother and grandfather of the children to recover 15 million hryvnias in moral damages in favor of the deceased patient’s children.

According to case materials, in July 2023, a pregnant woman was admitted to one of the reproductive and perinatal care centers in Kyiv. The medical examination and further care were provided by the on-duty obstetrician-gynecologist.