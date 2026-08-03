Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

The woman insisted that the first floor should be hers, but the court left it to her former husband, who cannot use the stairs due to disability.

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When dividing the joint property of former spouses, the court must consider not only the principle of equal shares but also circumstances of significant importance. The Lviv Court of Appeal confirmed that during the actual division of commercial real estate, such a factor can be the health condition of one of the co-owners. Taking into account the technically possible option of dividing the building and the physical capabilities of the disabled person, the court found it reasonable to transfer the premises of the first floor and basement to him, and the second floor and attic to the other co-owner.

Case circumstances

The former spouses were married from 1995 to 2021. During the marriage, they built a store with an area of 219.6 sq.m, ownership rights to which were registered to the husband, and also purchased a Fiat Ducato cargo vehicle used in entrepreneurial activity. After the divorce, a dispute arose between the parties regarding the division of this property.

The wife applied to the court demanding to recognize the store and vehicle as joint marital property, to divide the store by transferring the basement and first floor to her, and the second floor and attic to the former husband, as well as to recover compensation for the difference in the value of shares and half the value of the vehicle, which she agreed to leave to the respondent.

In response, the husband filed a counterclaim requesting the division in the opposite order — to leave him the basement and first floor, and transfer the second floor and attic to the former wife. He justified his claims by stating that he is a person with a Group I disability, moves with the help of walkers, requires constant external assistance, and cannot use the upper floors because the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Decision of the court of first instance

The Zolochiv District Court established that both the store and the vehicle were acquired during the marriage and are therefore objects of joint marital property. This part of the decision was not disputed by the parties.

When resolving the issue of the actual division of the store, the court relied on the conclusion of the judicial construction and technical expertise. The expert determined that it is technically possible to divide the building by floors: one co-owner may be allocated the basement and first floor, the other — the second floor and attic. At the same time, the expertise concluded that dividing each floor between co-owners is technically impossible because the newly formed premises would not correspond to the functional purpose of the store. The proposed option complies with building codes and does not require re-equipment of the building.

Considering the expert’s conclusion and the husband’s health condition, who cannot independently use the stairs, the court transferred the basement and first floor to him, and the second floor and attic to the former wife.

Since the value of the allocated parts differed somewhat, the court ordered the wife to pay the husband UAH 15,823 as compensation for the difference in the value of shares. In addition, the husband had to pay the former wife UAH 83,970 as compensation corresponding to half the market value of the Fiat Ducato vehicle, which remained in his ownership.

Arguments of the appeal

Appealing the decision, the former wife did not deny that the disputed property is joint marital property. At the same time, she requested to change the order of dividing the store.

In her opinion, the building is mainly used for renting out premises, not for the personal activity of the former husband. She also claimed that due to his health condition, he cannot independently use any part of the building, so, in her view, there are no grounds to transfer the first floor to him. The appellant noted that after improving her health, she plans to use the store for her own activities.

Position of the appellate court

The Lviv Court of Appeal dismissed these arguments.

The panel of judges emphasized that according to Article 71 of the Family Code of Ukraine, when dividing joint property, the court must consider not only the equality of shares but also other circumstances of significant importance.

In case 445/176/21, such a circumstance is the husband’s health condition. Medical documents confirm that he is a person with Group I disability, subgroup B, requires constant external assistance, moves with the help of walkers, and cannot use stairs. Under such circumstances, transferring the second floor and attic to him would not allow him to independently exercise ownership rights regarding possession and use of these premises.

The appellate court also noted that the division option proposed by the expertise is technically possible, complies with building codes, and does not require re-equipment of the building. At the same time, the expert explicitly stated that dividing the premises so that each co-owner receives part of each floor is technically impossible.

The panel rejected the arguments that the husband would not be able to use the basement premises. The court noted that such claims essentially deny the possibility of a disabled person using their property, which contradicts the content of ownership rights defined by Article 317 of the Civil Code of Ukraine. Moreover, the basement premises, unlike the second and attic floors, have a technical purpose and are used for housing and servicing the building’s engineering networks.

Court conclusion

The Lviv Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and left the decision of the Zolochiv District Court of Lviv region unchanged.

Thus, the court agreed that the store and vehicle are joint marital property of the former spouses, and the actual division of the store should be carried out according to the judicial expertise conclusion, taking into account the health condition of one of the co-owners as a circumstance of significant importance in resolving the dispute.

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