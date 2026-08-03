A soldier went AWOL and tried to steal a laptop — the court issued a verdict

The man was detained after stealing a laptop in a hypermarket.

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The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv issued a verdict to a serviceman who unlawfully left his military unit and later tried to steal a laptop from the "Epicenter" hypermarket. The man was sentenced to 5 years and 1 month of imprisonment.

Circumstances of the case

As stated in the court verdict published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, Mykhailo Sh., a native of the Odessa region, unlawfully left his military unit in November 2025 and did not serve for almost half a year.

On May 7, 2026, the man was in Lviv, where he took an Acer laptop worth about 19 thousand hryvnias from the "Epicenter" hypermarket. According to the case materials, he passed through the anti-theft gates and headed for the exit, but was stopped by a security guard.

After that, law enforcement opened a criminal case on theft. In addition, the serviceman was already charged with unlawfully leaving the military unit.

What the court decided

During the trial, the accused admitted his guilt and asked the court not to impose a harsh punishment.

Judge Hryhoriy Zhovnir, after examining the case materials, found the man guilty of committing two criminal offenses and sentenced him to 5 years and 1 month of imprisonment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Sheptytskyi City Court of Lviv region issued a verdict in a criminal case against a serviceman accused of repeated illegal seizure of a vehicle and unlawfully leaving a military unit during martial law. The trial was held in a simplified procedure, with full admission of guilt by the accused.

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