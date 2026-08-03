Man Fled from Military Service Members of the Territorial Recruitment Center on a Bicycle and Injured Them with a Knife: Court Delivered Verdict

After attempting to flee from a document check, the man stabbed two military service members of the Territorial Recruitment Center and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

During a check of military registration documents, a man tried to escape from military service members of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) on a bicycle, and when stopped, he pulled out a knife and injured two servicemen. The Vinnytsia City Court found him guilty of intentionally causing minor bodily injuries to officials in connection with the performance of their official duties and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.

Circumstances of the Case

The court established that the incident occurred on April 4, 2026, in Vinnytsia. Military service members of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who were part of a group notifying conscripts, stopped the man riding a bicycle to check his military registration documents. The court noted that according to Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" and the Regulations on Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, they were performing their official duties.

According to the court-established facts of case 127/19054/26, the man did not comply with the lawful demand of the servicemen to present his military registration documents, began to use obscene language, and attempted to flee. After the servicemen prevented him from leaving the scene, he took a knife from his pocket and inflicted wounds on two servicemen. One victim received a penetrating stab wound to the left side of the chest, the other a non-penetrating stab wound to the chest and a puncture wound to the shoulder joint. According to forensic medical examinations, all these injuries were classified as minor bodily injuries.

Defendant’s Position

In the court session, the defendant fully admitted his guilt. He explained that upon seeing the TRC representatives, he decided to flee, deliberately did not comply with their demand to present documents, and when caught and attempted to be detained, he took out his own knife and inflicted injuries on the servicemen. According to him, he initially wanted to scare them but was aware that he was intentionally causing bodily harm specifically to the TRC servicemen performing their official duties. He also agreed with the circumstances outlined in the indictment.

Since the parties did not dispute the factual circumstances of the criminal proceedings, the court deemed it unnecessary to examine evidence regarding these circumstances.

Legal Assessment of the Court

The court qualified the defendant’s actions under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as intentional infliction of minor bodily injuries to officials in connection with the performance of their official duties. The court noted that in this case, the criminal-legal significance was not only the nature of the injuries but also the status of the victims. Since the injuries were inflicted on TRC servicemen precisely in connection with the performance of their official duties, liability arose under a special provision — Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

When imposing the sentence, the court took into account that the defendant had no prior convictions, was not registered with a narcologist or psychiatrist, and fully admitted his guilt. At the same time, the court recognized only full admission of guilt as a mitigating circumstance but did not recognize sincere remorse. The verdict states that the defendant expressed beliefs about the voluntary nature of mobilization and claimed ignorance of the constitutional duty of citizens to defend the state, which, according to the court, indicates a lack of fully critical attitude towards his actions. The court did not find any aggravating circumstances.

The court also emphasized that the TRC servicemen acted while performing official duties and implementing measures introduced during martial law. According to the court, the attack on them threatened not only the health of the victims but also the normal functioning and authority of state bodies, and in the context of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, such a crime has increased social danger.

Sentence Imposed by the Court

The Vinnytsia City Court found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment, which is the minimum term provided by the sanction of Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the same time, the court concluded that the punishment should be real and not suspended.

The court also credited the time of pre-trial detention and the period of round-the-clock house arrest towards the sentence in accordance with Article 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and until the verdict comes into legal force, left the defendant under a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest. The verdict may be appealed to the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.