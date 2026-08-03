Grandfather with Group I Disability "took" his son abroad, but the State Border Guard Service prohibited him from leaving again with his grandson – an unexpected turn in the case

Border guards referred to the fact that another accompanying person did not return to Ukraine earlier, but the court did not agree with this reason.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Odesa District Administrative Court satisfied the citizen’s claim against the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and canceled the decision to refuse crossing the state border. The court concluded that the border guards unjustifiably placed responsibility on the plaintiff for the non-return to Ukraine of another person who previously accompanied the same grandfather with a disability.

Why the man was denied departure

The plaintiff applied to the court demanding to recognize as unlawful and cancel the decision dated December 6, 2025, refusing crossing the state border of Ukraine.

On December 6, 2025, the plaintiff, together with his grandfather, who is a person with a Group I disability, arrived at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint to cross the state border of Ukraine. The plaintiff was accompanying his grandfather. He provided the authorized official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with a package of documents which, in his opinion, according to the norms of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57, were sufficient for departure: a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad; copies of birth certificates; the grandfather’s pension certificate; a certificate to the medical-social expert commission inspection act; an act establishing the fact of permanent care for a person with Group I or II disability or a person requiring permanent care.

The authorized official refused to allow crossing the state border. The refusal decision cited the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57 (without specifying a particular clause) and the note "grandfather previously took out the father" as the reason.

Plaintiff’s position

The plaintiff considered the decision unlawful. He stated that he had the right to cross the state border based on paragraph 5 of clause 2-1 of the Rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57 dated January 27, 1995, to accompany his grandfather as a person with a disability. The reason for refusal was the actions of another person — the plaintiff’s father, who previously accompanied the grandfather and did not return to Ukraine. According to the plaintiff, this contradicts current legislation, since responsibility for non-return should lie with the person who was obliged to return.

What the State Border Guard Service explained

The defendant explained that according to the provided documents, the legal basis for crossing was paragraph 5 of clause 2-1 of the Rules. During verification, it was established from departmental databases that the grandfather left Ukraine on October 3, 2023, accompanied by his son (the plaintiff’s father) and later returned without him. The son remained outside Ukraine, which violates the requirements of paragraph 14 of clause 2-1 of the Rules regarding return to Ukraine no later than the return of the persons they accompanied. The defendant saw signs of a criminal offense under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the grandfather’s actions, informed the National Police of Ukraine, and on this basis refused the plaintiff crossing.

What the court decided

The Odesa District Administrative Court in case No. 495/64/26 decided to satisfy the administrative claim.

The court recognized as unlawful and canceled the decision of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (military unit) dated December 6, 2025, refusing the Ukrainian citizen to cross the state border of Ukraine.

The court ordered the defendant to reimburse the plaintiff the paid court fee of 1211.20 hryvnias from budget funds.

Why the court sided with the plaintiff

The court noted that according to Article 19 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the legal order in Ukraine is based on principles according to which no one can be forced to do what is not provided by law. State authorities and local self-government bodies, their officials must act only on the basis, within the powers, and in the manner prescribed by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

According to paragraph 5 of clause 2-1 of the Rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens, in case of emergency or martial law in Ukraine, persons who provide permanent care for persons with Group I or II disabilities and accompany such persons abroad have the right to cross the state border, provided they have the relevant disability documents and an act establishing the fact of care.

Paragraph 13 of clause 2-1 of the Rules provides that Ukrainian male citizens aged 18 to 60 who accompanied persons with disabilities abroad are obliged to return to Ukraine no later than the return of the persons they accompanied.

The court concluded that the presence of information that another person who previously accompanied the same person with a disability did not return to Ukraine cannot serve as a legal basis for refusing the plaintiff to cross the state border if he has grounds defined by paragraph 5 of clause 2-1 of the Rules. Responsibility for non-return lies with the person obliged to return, not the plaintiff. The defendant shifted responsibility for another person’s actions onto the plaintiff, which is not provided by law.

The court did not accept the defendant’s reference to signs of a criminal offense under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has no right to independently establish a person’s guilt in a criminal offense and restrict constitutional rights on this basis. No evidence of notifying the National Police of Ukraine was provided.

According to Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Border Control," the decision of the authorized official of the border protection unit to refuse a citizen the right to cross the border must be justified in each case with specific reasons for refusal regarding that person, which the defendant did not comply with. No other grounds for refusal were indicated in the contested decision.

The court referred to the legal position of the Supreme Court reflected in the ruling dated April 18, 2024, in case No. 260/2850/22 regarding the possibility of applying restrictions on the right to freely leave the territory of Ukraine under the legal regime of martial law based on special laws.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.