Contract until age 25 gave a chance for 1 million UAH, but the serviceman was late with the lawsuit: case circumstances

A former serviceman tried to obtain a payment of 1 million UAH through the court, but filed the lawsuit a year after dismissal.

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A former serviceman who signed a contract before reaching the age of 25 tried to obtain court approval for documents to receive a one-time financial aid of 1 million UAH, provided by a government experimental project. However, the courts concluded that he filed the lawsuit too late.

The Second Administrative Court of Appeal confirmed that even the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declaring certain provisions of Article 233 of the Labor Code unconstitutional does not automatically restore deadlines for persons already dismissed from service. The court also explained why deterioration of health and disability alone are not sufficient grounds to restore a missed deadline for filing a lawsuit.

Case circumstances

The former serviceman filed an administrative lawsuit against the military unit. He requested to recognize the inaction of the military unit in failing to submit documents necessary for the appointment of a one-time financial aid of 1 million UAH, provided by the experimental project approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153 dated February 11, 2025, as unlawful, and to oblige the military unit to prepare the relevant order and submit the necessary documents.

The Kharkiv District Administrative Court left the lawsuit without movement and suggested the plaintiff justify the reasons for missing the deadline to file the lawsuit.

In the statement to eliminate deficiencies, the plaintiff’s representative indicated that the deadline was missed due to deterioration of health and establishment of disability. However, the court of first instance found these reasons unconvincing and returned the lawsuit.

Arguments of the appeal

Appealing this decision, the plaintiff referred to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine’s ruling dated December 11, 2025, No. 1-r/2025, which declared unconstitutional the provisions of part one of Article 233 of the Labor Code of Ukraine regarding the three-month deadline for an employee to file a lawsuit claiming unpaid wages and other due payments.

In his opinion, after this decision, the time limits were removed, so he had the opportunity to file a lawsuit, but the court of first instance did not consider the new legal position of the Constitutional Court.

Conclusions of the appellate court

The Second Administrative Court of Appeal agreed with the first instance court’s conclusion and explained in detail which rules apply to such disputes.

The panel noted that the Code of Administrative Procedure establishes a general six-month deadline for filing an administrative lawsuit, but other laws may provide special deadlines. Since special legislation does not specify the deadline for servicemen’s claims for due payments, the provisions of Article 233 of the Labor Code of Ukraine apply in such disputes. This approach has been repeatedly followed by the Supreme Court.

The court also noted that after amendments to Article 233 of the Labor Code, effective July 19, 2022, a three-month deadline for filing lawsuits was introduced for the relevant category of disputes. However, due to quarantine provisions, this deadline effectively started on July 1, 2023, after the end of the COVID-19 quarantine. This approach has already been formulated by the Supreme Court.

Why the deadline was not restored

The appellate court established that the plaintiff was dismissed from military service on January 21, 2025, but filed the lawsuit only on February 19, 2026.

The references to health deterioration and establishment of group III disability were not accepted by the panel. The court noted that the plaintiff was dismissed from military service precisely due to his health condition, and the case materials No. 520/3383/26 do not contain evidence that his health or disability objectively prevented him from timely filing the lawsuit. The plaintiff also did not provide other valid reasons for missing the deadline.

Why the Constitutional Court decision did not change the case outcome

The appellate court separately analyzed the Constitutional Court of Ukraine’s decision No. 1-r/2025.

The panel noted that the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the provisions of part one of Article 233 of the Labor Code regarding the three-month deadline for employees who are currently employed to file lawsuits for unpaid wages and other due payments.

However, in this case, the plaintiff was already dismissed from military service at the time of filing the lawsuit. Therefore, as the appellate court noted, the Constitutional Court’s legal position concerning employed persons does not apply to the disputed legal relations. This conclusion corresponds to the Supreme Court’s approach set out in the ruling dated January 21, 2026, in case No. 200/8730/24.

Court decision

The Second Administrative Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and left the Kharkiv District Administrative Court’s ruling to return the lawsuit unchanged.

Thus, the court confirmed that in disputes regarding payments due to servicemen, the issue of deadlines for filing lawsuits is resolved by applying Article 233 of the Labor Code of Ukraine if special legislation does not establish a different procedure. At the same time, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine’s decision No. 1-r/2025 does not change the rules for calculating deadlines in disputes involving persons already dismissed from service, and to restore a missed deadline, it is necessary to prove the existence of objective and insurmountable circumstances that actually made timely filing impossible.

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