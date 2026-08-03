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In Kharkiv region, a Chinese woman tried to send an aviation part to the PRC — the court issued a verdict

20:23, 3 August 2026
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A woman arranged with an acquaintance to send a gas capsule thermosensor used in aviation equipment to China.
In Kharkiv region, a Chinese woman tried to send an aviation part to the PRC — the court issued a verdict
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The Kharkiv District Court found a Chinese citizen guilty of attempting to send an aviation thermosensor to the PRC, which may belong to goods of military purpose or dual use.

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Circumstances of the case

As stated in the case materials No. 635/7014/26, in June 2025, a student arranged with an acquaintance to send a gas capsule thermosensor for aviation equipment to China. Such a device is used in aviation systems, and its international transfer requires passing state export control.

The package was processed at a postal operator’s branch in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv district. During customs control at the "Dnistrovskyi" checkpoint in the Odessa region, customs officers discovered the thermosensor and confiscated it.

What the court decided

The court concluded that the woman illegally attempted to send abroad a product subject to state export control. She was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of 51 thousand hryvnias.

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