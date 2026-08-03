Use of the Name and Photo of a Suspect Before a Court Verdict: The Supreme Court Defined the Limits of Permissible Public Information

The Supreme Court indicated that the state's need to inform the public about high-profile cases is not an unconditional basis for disclosing personal data in a way that creates an impression of the person's guilt.

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The Supreme Court defined the limits of permissible public information about criminal proceedings. The publication of the name and photograph of a person who has the status of a suspect or accused before a final guilty verdict is possible only in cases explicitly provided for by law.

The relevant decision was made by the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court while considering a case regarding the dissemination of personal data of persons suspected of involvement in the murder of a journalist.

Essence of the Case

In the reviewed case, the plaintiffs (a couple suspected of involvement in the journalist’s murder) filed a lawsuit seeking recognition of the disseminated information as false, protection of personal non-property rights, and an obligation for certain actions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and broadcasting companies.

The dispute arose due to an urgent briefing held in December 2019 with the participation of senior state officials, during which the plaintiffs' surnames, first names, and photographs were published, and their direct role as perpetrators of the crime was asserted. The plaintiffs requested to recognize this information as false, violating the presumption of innocence and their rights to name and image, and to oblige the defendants to refute and remove this data.

Supreme Court’s Conclusion

The court of first instance, whose conclusion was upheld by the appellate court, denied the claim. The courts considered that officials did not assert guilt but only informed about the progress of the investigation of a high-profile case based on the investigator’s permission.

The united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court partially satisfied the plaintiff’s cassation appeal, closing proceedings regarding claims about the falsity of information related to the assessment of circumstances that are the subject of evidence in criminal proceedings. Such claims are not subject to civil court proceedings. The reasoning regarding other claims was also amended.

According to part 2 of article 272 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, an individual has the right to demand from officials the performance of appropriate actions aimed at ensuring the exercise of their personal non-property rights, and according to part 3 of article 273 of this Code, the activities of individuals and legal entities must not violate personal non-property rights.

These legal provisions serve to maintain a balance between the necessity of conducting criminal investigations to protect public interests and preventing harm to a person’s reputation during such investigations.

According to part 1 of article 294 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, an individual has the right to a name.

Part 4 of article 296 of the Civil Code of Ukraine establishes a general rule that the use (publication) of the name of a person who is detained, suspected, or accused of committing a criminal offense is allowed only after a guilty verdict has entered into legal force or in cases explicitly provided for by law.

When a legislative norm contains the phrase "and in other cases," it allows the conclusion that the rule set out in this legal norm cannot be repealed either by special legislation or by agreement of the parties but can only be supplemented by special legislation or agreement of the parties.

The mentioned provision of article 296 of the Civil Code contains the phrase "in other cases provided by law," which from the perspective of lawmaking has a referential (blanket) nature and essentially indicates that the list of grounds for publishing the name of a person who is detained, suspected, or accused of committing a criminal offense, or a person who committed an administrative offense, is not exhaustive, and the legislator allows the possibility of disclosing the name of such a person in cases explicitly provided for by other laws of Ukraine.

At the same time, legislative technique does not endow this norm with the properties of free discretion of the law enforcement subject. It cannot be considered an unconditional general permission to disclose the name of an individual for reasons of informing the public or for reporting by authorities. Otherwise, the blanket formula effectively becomes a way to circumvent the restriction established in article 296 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, which is incompatible with the requirements of legal certainty and the prohibition of arbitrary state interference as components of the rule of law principle.

The laws guiding the activities of relevant state and law enforcement bodies and services define only the general principles of communication policies about the body’s activities but do not establish special norms regarding the use (publication) of personal data of participants in criminal proceedings. Therefore, such provisions cannot be considered a legal basis for publishing the name of a suspect or accused person contrary to the restrictions established in article 296 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

This indicates that imposing an obligation on a law enforcement body to inform the public does not itself grant the right to disclose personal data in a way that can create a public impression of the person’s guilt before a guilty verdict is issued.

Thus, the mentioned legal norm (article 296 of the Civil Code of Ukraine) has a guarantee nature and is intended to ensure constitutional values, in particular to prevent premature "criminal stigmatization" of a person through public communication by authorities.

According to the established position of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), part 2 of article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms prohibits not only premature expressions of opinion about guilt by the court but also any statements by other state officials that may create a public conviction of the suspect’s guilt or predetermine the court’s assessment of facts. For these reasons, the ECtHR found violations in the cases Allenet de Ribemont v. France, Lavents v. Latvia, Butkevičius v. Lithuania, Minelli v. Switzerland, Shagin v. Ukraine, Dovzhenko v. Ukraine.

At the same time, the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court drew attention to the ECtHR decision in Fatullayev v. Azerbaijan of April 22, 2010, which emphasized that paragraph 2 of article 6 of the Convention does not prohibit the authorities from informing the public about ongoing criminal investigations but requires doing so with maximum caution and prudence necessary to uphold the presumption of innocence.

In that case, the ECtHR stressed that the presumption of innocence is violated if an official’s statement reflects the opinion that the person is guilty before their guilt is proven. At the same time, the ECtHR clearly stated that informing the public about a probable crime and proceedings was necessary.

Analyzing the boundaries between the right to information and the presumption of innocence, the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court concluded that the statutory obligation of law enforcement to report to the public is not equivalent to the right to unrestricted disclosure of personal data. Any information about the progress of high-profile investigations must be provided with maximum caution, using neutral procedural language that does not allow the public to form a conviction of proven guilt before the court process is completed.

The united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court noted the criterion of effective judicial protection, stating that a purely declarative claim for protection of personal non-property rights, namely recognition of violation of the right to a name or image, without filing effective claims, cannot realistically restore the violated right.

A reference to the full text of the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court ruling dated June 22, 2026, in case No. 761/1004/20 (proceeding No. 61-7826сво24) will be promptly added after its publication in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

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