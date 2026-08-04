The Supreme Court explained when the absence of formalized land rights does not deprive the right to go to court

Unregistered rights to a land plot by themselves do not deprive a co-owner of a building of the right to protect the adjacent territory in court.

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The Civil Cassation Court as part of the Supreme Court overturned the decisions of two lower courts in a dispute regarding the transfer of a land plot to a developer, on which, according to the plaintiff, the adjacent territory of a multi-apartment building is located. The court emphasized that the absence of state registration of ownership or use rights to a land plot by itself does not deprive a co-owner of a building of the right to go to court to protect their rights regarding the adjacent territory.

Case circumstances

An apartment owner in a multi-apartment building in Chernivtsi applied to the court demanding the cancellation of several decisions of the Chernivtsi City Council, by which part of the land plot was leased to a developer for the construction of multi-apartment residential buildings.

The plaintiff claimed that as early as 1954, a land plot of 2,037 sq.m. was assigned to the building, which the co-owners had used for decades. On this territory, there were utility structures necessary for servicing the building, which lacked centralized water supply and sewage.

According to him, between 2005 and 2018, the city council, without the consent of the co-owners, included part of this adjacent territory into the land plot leased to the developer. Additionally, one of the city council’s decisions provided for the demolition of the building with the provision of new apartments to the residents, but the building was not actually demolished, and the residents did not receive new housing.

The courts of first and appellate instances denied the claim. They reasoned that the plaintiff did not prove the existence of registered ownership or use rights to the disputed land plot, and at the time of purchasing the apartment in 2018, the land plot was already leased to the developer.

What the Supreme Court decided

The Civil Cassation Court disagreed with these conclusions and noted that they were premature.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the emergence of rights of an apartment owner regarding the land plot is connected with acquiring ownership rights to the apartment, and the land plot itself is not an independent object of transaction when ownership rights to the apartment are transferred.

Therefore, the mere absence of state registration of ownership or use rights to the land plot does not deprive the apartment owner of the right to judicial protection regarding possession and use of the land plot on which the multi-apartment building and its adjacent territory are located.

The court also noted that the negative consequences of the state’s failure to implement the procedure for transferring land plots to co-owners of multi-apartment buildings cannot be borne by the co-owners themselves. The absence of formalized land documents under such conditions cannot be grounds for depriving them of the right to judicial protection.

Why the lower courts' decisions were deemed premature

The Supreme Court noted that the courts limited themselves to concluding the absence of registered rights of the plaintiff to the land plot but did not investigate the main issue of the dispute — whether the land plot transferred to the developer fully or partially belongs to the adjacent territory of the multi-apartment building.

At the same time, the case materials No. 727/1431/25 contained archival documents about the assignment of the land plot to the building as early as 1954, cadastral materials, and responses from the local government body, which required proper evaluation.

According to the Civil Cassation Court, without establishing the boundaries of the adjacent territory and examining all evidence, it is impossible to conclude whether the contested city council decisions violate the plaintiff’s rights as a co-owner of the multi-apartment building.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court noted that the courts did not establish whether the land plot leased to the developer overlaps with the land plot that is the adjacent territory of the building, nor did they examine archival documents regarding the boundaries of the land plot assigned to the property as early as 1954. These circumstances are crucial for the correct resolution of the dispute.

Practical significance of the ruling

In this ruling, the Supreme Court confirmed its previously established legal position that the mere absence of state registration of ownership or use rights to a land plot does not deprive a co-owner of a multi-apartment building of the right to go to court to protect their rights regarding the adjacent territory.

The court also emphasized that the mere fact of unregistered land ownership or use by co-owners does not change its legal status as adjacent territory. Therefore, when resolving such disputes, courts must first establish whether the disputed land plot is adjacent territory and whether the contested decisions of the local government body violate the rights of the co-owner of the multi-apartment building.

Following the cassation review, the Supreme Court satisfied the cassation appeal, overturned the decisions of the first and appellate courts, and sent the case back for a new trial to the court of first instance. During the new trial, the court must establish whether the land plot transferred to the developer fully or partially constitutes the adjacent territory of the multi-apartment building and whether the contested city council decisions violate the plaintiff’s rights as a co-owner of this building.

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