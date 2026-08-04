A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

The woman argued that after establishing paternity, her child would have the right to part of the financial support, but the appellate court did not agree with stopping payments to the serviceman's mother.

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Is it possible, within a paternity recognition dispute, to suspend the payment of financial support to the mother of a missing serviceman if the child may potentially acquire the right to part of these funds in the future? The Lviv Appellate Court concluded that in this case, such a measure to secure the claim did not correspond to the subject of the dispute, was disproportionate to the claimed demands, and did not ensure the enforcement of a possible court decision.

Circumstances of the case

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit to recognize the missing serviceman as the father of her child, to make corresponding changes to the birth record, and to issue a new birth certificate.

At the same time, she submitted a motion to secure the claim. The plaintiff stated that the mother of the missing serviceman currently receives 100% of his financial support. In her opinion, if the claim is satisfied, the child will acquire the right to part of these payments according to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 884. Therefore, she requested to freeze the funds in the amount of the share that, in her opinion, may belong to the child.

The Sambir City District Court granted the motion but applied a different security measure: it suspended the payment of the entire financial support to the serviceman’s mother until the court decision comes into legal force.

The serviceman’s mother appealed this ruling. She noted that even if the claim were satisfied, the child could only claim the corresponding part of the payments, whereas the court effectively deprived her of all financial support. In addition, the appellant emphasized that the dispute is non-property in nature, concerns only the recognition of paternity, and the plaintiff did not prove the existence of a real threat of non-enforcement of a future court decision.

What the appellate court decided

The Lviv Appellate Court agreed with the arguments of the appeal, canceled the ruling of the first instance court, and denied the motion to secure the claim.

The panel of judges noted that the subject of the dispute is exclusively a claim for recognition of paternity, which is non-property in nature. The claim does not contain demands for recovery of funds, their distribution, or determination of the right to receive financial support. If satisfied, the consequence of the decision will be changes to the child’s birth record and issuance of a new birth certificate.

The appellate court stated that the plaintiff did not substantiate how suspending the payment of financial support to the serviceman’s mother would ensure enforcement of the future decision on establishing paternity. Based on the subject and grounds of the claim, the applied security measure had no direct connection with the claimed demands and was disproportionate to them.

Legal position of the court

The appellate court reminded that securing a claim is allowed only when there is a sufficiently justified assumption that failure to take appropriate measures may significantly complicate or make impossible the enforcement of a future court decision or effective protection of the plaintiff’s rights. At the same time, the court must verify the existence of a real threat, assess the proportionality of the chosen measure to the claimed demands, and establish a direct connection between the security measure and the subject of the dispute.

The panel of judges emphasized that security measures must be aimed at ensuring enforcement of the decision specifically in the case in which they are applied, as well as effective protection of the rights for which the person appealed to the court. The reference to the fact that after possible satisfaction of the claim there may be a need to file separate property claims regarding financial support is not, by itself, grounds for applying security measures in a paternity establishment case.

Under these circumstances of case No. 452/4144/25, the appellate court concluded that in this case, suspending the payment of financial support to the mother of the missing serviceman did not ensure enforcement of a possible decision recognizing paternity, did not correspond to the subject of the dispute, and was disproportionate to the claimed demands; therefore, there were no grounds for applying such a security measure.

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