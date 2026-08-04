After 25 years since removal from the register, a man was again listed among military reservists: how the court assessed the actions of the Territorial Recruitment Center

Despite the Military Medical Commission's decision of unfitness back in 2001, the man was again listed among military reservists in the Register.

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The Volyn District Administrative Court satisfied the claim of a citizen who was declared unfit for military service by the Military Medical Commission in 2001 and removed from the military register. Despite this, in 2026, he was again recorded as a military reservist in the Unified State Register of conscripts, military reservists, and reservists ("Oberig"). The court concluded that the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) unjustifiably failed to enter the information about the person’s removal from the military register and unlawfully listed him as a military reservist.

Case circumstances

The plaintiff applied to the court after discovering that he was listed as a military reservist in the electronic military registration document and the "Oberig" Register, although on January 5, 2001, the Military Medical Commission had declared him unfit for military service due to health reasons, and the military commissariat had removed him from the military register. This was also noted in his military registration document.

In May 2026, the man submitted an application to the TRC to update the Register data in accordance with the available documents. However, he was informed that the data about unfitness had been entered into the Register without sufficient grounds due to the absence of information about the establishment of a disability group, so he was reinstated on the military register. It was these actions of the TRC that he challenged in court.

The defendant requested the claim be dismissed, stating that the medical examination in 2001 was superficial, and the plaintiff underwent the Military Medical Commission as a conscript, not as a military reservist, so his re-entry into the Register was lawful.

What the court established

The court confirmed that the plaintiff was officially recognized as unfit for military service in 2001 and removed from the military register based on the legislation in force at that time. This fact was confirmed by the military registration document containing the relevant mark.

At the same time, as of May 2026, the plaintiff was listed as a military reservist in the "Oberig" Register, although the TRC did not enter information about his removal from the military register.

The court noted that according to the Law "On the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Reservists, and Reservists," the Procedure for Military Registration, and the Regulations on the TRC, it is the district territorial recruitment and social support centers that ensure the maintenance of the Register and updating its data. The Register must contain complete and up-to-date information about a person’s military status.

In the court’s opinion, the absence of a record in the Register about the plaintiff’s removal from the military register does not change his legal status, which was determined by the competent authority’s decision in 2001. The task of the Register-maintaining body is to reflect the current legal status of the person according to the available documents.

At the same time, the defendant did not provide the court with any evidence that the Military Medical Commission’s conclusion of January 5, 2001, was reviewed or canceled, nor did it prove any violations on the plaintiff’s part when entering the relevant information into the Register.

Key legal conclusions

The court emphasized that the concepts of "removal from the military register" and "exclusion from the military register" are not identical. They have different grounds and different legal consequences.

As stated in the decision, citizens excluded from the military register lose the status of military reservists, while those removed from the military register continue to hold such status.

The court also noted that the decision to exclude a citizen from the military register means that the competent state authority recognized him as not subject to conscription for military service, exempted him from military duty, and the person lost the status of a military reservist. Accordingly, as the court noted, such a person cannot be conscripted for military service during mobilization while martial law is in effect.

Separately, the court concluded that in case No. 140/7272/26, the current legislation did not provide grounds for reinstating the plaintiff on the military register. Furthermore, the court noted that laws do not have retroactive effect if it worsens the person’s situation.

Court decision

The Volyn District Administrative Court fully satisfied the claim.

The court recognized the inaction of the TRC regarding the failure to enter information about the plaintiff’s exclusion from the military register into the Unified State Register of conscripts, military reservists, and reservists as unlawful and obliged the TRC to make the appropriate changes to the Register according to the plaintiff’s military registration document.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff court fees in the amount of UAH 1,331.20.

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