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The Supreme Court clarified whether a former employee can be evicted from a dormitory if they have other housing

14:27, 4 August 2026
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Ownership of a share in an apartment does not deprive a former employee of guarantees against eviction without providing other housing.
The Supreme Court clarified whether a former employee can be evicted from a dormitory if they have other housing
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The Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court clarified that acquiring ownership of a share in another housing by a former employee in itself is not a basis for eviction from a dormitory without providing another residential premise, since such a ground is not provided for by Articles 125 and 132 of the Housing Code of Ukraine. If a person has worked at an enterprise for more than 10 years, they enjoy special guarantees under housing legislation and can only be evicted with provision of other housing.

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Circumstances of the case

The state educational institution "Hlukhiv Higher Vocational School" filed a lawsuit against a former employee to recover debt for utilities, evict her from the dormitory without providing other housing, and deregister her place of residence. The institution noted that the employment relationship with the defendant ended back in 2018, the term of the residence agreement expired, she has not lived in the dormitory for a long time, and she owns 1/2 of an apartment.

The court of first instance recovered the debt for utilities from the defendant but refused eviction, considering such interference disproportionate to her right to housing. The appellate court disagreed, overturned the decision in this part, ordered eviction without providing other housing, and deregistration.

Position of the Supreme Court

Reviewing case No. 576/639/24, the Civil Cassation Court partially satisfied the cassation appeal of the defendant, canceled the appellate court’s ruling, and upheld the first instance court’s decision refusing eviction. At the same time, the Supreme Court amended the reasoning part of the local court’s decision, stating that refusal of the claim should be based not on assessing the proportionality of interference with the right to housing, but on special guarantees provided by Articles 125 and 132 of the Housing Code of Ukraine.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the dispute concerns eviction from a dormitory provided in connection with work. Article 132 of the Housing Code of Ukraine provides that employees who terminated employment for reasons other than resignation without valid reasons, violation of labor discipline, or committing a crime, as well as persons listed in Article 125 of the Housing Code, can only be evicted with provision of other housing.

The court established that the defendant worked at the educational institution from 1999 to 2018, i.e., more than 19 years, and was dismissed by mutual agreement. Therefore, she belongs to the category of persons who, according to Article 125 of the Housing Code, cannot be evicted without providing other housing. Since the plaintiff did not offer her other housing, there were no grounds to satisfy the eviction claim.

Separately, the Supreme Court noted that the defendant’s ownership of 1/2 of an apartment does not change the legal assessment of the dispute, since Articles 125 and 132 of the Housing Code do not provide acquisition of other housing as a basis for eviction from a dormitory without providing other residential premises.

Regarding deregistration of place of residence

The Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court also commented on the claim for deregistration of place of residence. The court stated that a separate claim for deregistration in such disputes is not a proper and effective means of protection. After the eviction or termination of the right to use housing becomes final by court decision, the registration authority makes the corresponding changes to the territorial community register based on the court decision itself.

The Supreme Court effectively confirmed that termination of employment, expiration of the residence agreement, or acquisition of ownership of other housing do not remove the guarantees provided by Articles 125 and 132 of the Housing Code of Ukraine for employees who have worked at the enterprise for more than ten years. If such a person falls under these norms, they cannot be evicted from the dormitory without providing other housing.

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