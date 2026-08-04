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The court cannot refuse to open an appeal due to the victim's disagreement with a lenient sentence — Supreme Court

12:21, 4 August 2026
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The appellate court unjustifiably refused the victim who demanded a harsher punishment for the convicted person.
The court cannot refuse to open an appeal due to the victim's disagreement with a lenient sentence — Supreme Court
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If the victim considers the imposed punishment too lenient, they have the right to appeal the verdict in the appellate court. This rule applies even when the court of first instance considered the case in a simplified procedure due to the defendant’s admission of guilt.

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As noted by the Supreme Court, the Criminal Procedure Code does not prohibit the victim from appealing a verdict issued under part 3 of article 349 of the CPC on the grounds of the punishment being disproportionate to the severity of the criminal offense and the personality of the convicted person due to leniency.

About the case

A woman was found guilty of fraud under part 1 of article 190 of the Criminal Code and was sentenced to probation supervision.

The victim disagreed with this decision. In his opinion, the punishment was too lenient.

The appellate court refused to open proceedings. The victim’s representative disagreed with this decision of the appellate court and filed a cassation complaint.

What the Supreme Court stated

The Supreme Court canceled the appellate court’s ruling and ordered a new hearing in the appellate court.

The panel of judges of the Criminal Cassation Court indicated that by refusing to open proceedings on the victim’s appeal concerning disagreement with the punishment imposed on the convicted person, the reporting judge of the appellate court did not take into account that the circumstances cited by the victim in the complaint do not relate to those specified in part 2 of article 394 of the CPC.

The appellate court did not pay attention to the fact that the victim appealed the verdict of the court of first instance, including on the grounds of the punishment imposed on the convicted person being disproportionate to the severity of the criminal offense and the personality of the convicted person due to leniency. In particular, the victim argued in the appellate complaint that the local court, when imposing probation supervision on the convicted person, did not consider that she committed a criminal offense against an elderly cancer patient, did not apologize to the victim, and did not compensate for the material damage caused, which, in his opinion, indicates the absence of sincere remorse.

Part 2 of article 394 of the CPC does not prohibit appealing a verdict issued under part 3 of article 349 of the CPC on these grounds, and therefore the appellate court had no grounds to refuse to open appellate proceedings citing articles 394 and 399 of the CPC.

Ruling of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court dated 23.06.2026 in case No. 369/19664/24 (proceeding No. 51-1573km25).

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