Employee's refusal to vaccinate may result in suspension from work: when the court recognizes it as lawful

A kindergarten teacher failed to cancel the suspension order and receive compensation for the forced absence period — the court sided with the employer.

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A preschool employee who was suspended from work in November 2021 due to the absence of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination failed to have the order canceled and to receive average earnings compensation. The Kherson Court of Appeal concluded that the employer acted in accordance with the legislation in force at that time, and the employee’s refusal to vaccinate did not exclude the legal consequences in the form of temporary suspension from work to protect the health of other participants in the educational process.

Case circumstances

In December 2021, a teacher at Kherson Preschool Educational Institution No. 10 filed a lawsuit seeking to declare the suspension order illegal and to recover over UAH 53,000 in average earnings for the forced absence period.

The plaintiff had worked at the kindergarten since 2012. After the Ministry of Health’s order came into effect listing professions required to undergo mandatory preventive COVID-19 vaccination, the employer warned employees about the need for vaccination and possible suspension if absent. On November 8, 2021, the teacher was suspended without pay due to failure to provide vaccination documentation or a medical certificate of absolute contraindications to vaccination. Her job position was retained.

The plaintiff considered the order illegal. She argued that the law did not establish mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, that suspension violated her right to work, and that the employer could have arranged remote work for her. She also cited the voluntary nature of vaccination and discrimination based on "immune status."

In May 2026, the Kherson City Court denied the claim. The court concluded that the suspension order complied with the legislation in force at the time of issuance.

Arguments of the appeal

Challenging this decision, the plaintiff insisted that the first-instance court did not consider the possibility of remote work, misjudged the legal nature of COVID-19 vaccination, and unjustifiably rejected her discrimination claims. She also requested recovery of average earnings for the suspension period.

Position of the appellate court

The Kherson Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and left the first-instance court’s decision unchanged.

The court noted that as of November 2021, the legislation explicitly allowed suspension of employees from certain categories who refused or evaded mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and did not provide a medical certificate of absolute contraindications. Since the plaintiff did not submit either vaccination documentation or such a medical certificate to the employer, the employer had lawful grounds for suspension.

The appellate court also took into account the legal position of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court set out in the ruling dated December 14, 2022, in case No. 130/3548/21. According to it, when assessing the legality of suspension, one must consider not only the employee’s belonging to a category required to vaccinate but also the nature of the work performed, the number of social contacts, the possibility of remote work, and the need to balance the employee’s rights with public interest.

Why the court found the suspension proportional

The panel of judges agreed with the local court’s conclusion that the preschool teacher’s work involves constant personal contact with young children and other employees, thus associated with an increased risk of spreading infectious disease.

At the same time, the court noted that the case materials No. 766/26804/21 do not contain evidence that as of November 8, 2021, the plaintiff could perform the full scope of her duties remotely without being present at the institution and without contact with children. References to the order on remote work organization, issued after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and the introduction of martial law, were deemed unfounded by the court as it was adopted under completely different factual and legal circumstances.

The appellate court also rejected arguments about the allegedly experimental nature of the COVID-19 vaccination, noting that the normative acts cited by the plaintiff do not support such a conclusion. The court also disagreed with the discrimination claim, emphasizing that interference with a person’s rights may be justified if it meets urgent public necessity and is proportional to a legitimate aim. In this case, the aim was to ensure safe conditions for children and other participants in the educational process.

The panel of judges also pointed out that refusal to vaccinate is a citizen’s right, but the law linked such refusal for certain categories of employees with specific legal consequences, including possible temporary suspension from work. At the same time, the court noted that suspension did not mean a violation of the right to work, as the employment relationship was not terminated, the employee’s position was retained, and suspension was not a disciplinary sanction.

Court conclusion

The Kherson Court of Appeal concluded that the suspension order was issued in accordance with the legislation in force in November 2021, considering the nature of the plaintiff’s work and the need to protect the health of others.

Since the suspension order was recognized as lawful, the claim for recovery of average earnings for the suspension period was derivative of the main claim for cancellation and was also denied. As a result, the appellate court left the first-instance court’s decision unchanged.

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