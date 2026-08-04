The Supreme Court did not allow to write off debts of 1.35 million UAH of a man who borrowed money, gambled, and did not negotiate with creditors

The refusal to open insolvency proceedings for an individual is lawful if the debtor has not proven their good faith and the existence of grounds for applying bankruptcy procedures – Cassation Economic Court of the Supreme Court.

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The mere fact of having significant credit debt and the inability to repay it is not sufficient grounds for opening insolvency proceedings for an individual. The court must verify not only the presence of debts but also the debtor’s good faith behavior, the reasons for the debt, their attitude towards fulfilling obligations to creditors, and the reality of the grounds provided by Article 115 of the Law on Bankruptcy of Ukraine.

This conclusion was reached by the Cassation Economic Court as part of the Supreme Court.

Case details

In the case, the debtor applied to the commercial court with a petition to open proceedings regarding their insolvency, citing overdue credit obligations totaling over 1.35 million UAH to numerous financial institutions and the inability to repay them.

Lower courts refused to open proceedings, establishing that the applicant did not prove with proper and admissible evidence the existence of legal grounds for applying insolvency procedures.

Upon reviewing the case, the Supreme Court noted that the insolvency institution for individuals is aimed at protecting a bona fide debtor who objectively found themselves in a difficult financial situation, not at creating a mechanism to avoid fulfilling credit obligations.

The court noted that the applicant concluded over 40 credit agreements with various financial institutions in a short period, and part of the credit funds was systematically used for gambling. Moreover, after the declared cessation of debt servicing, he continued to receive new loans.

The Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts that submitting an application for self-exclusion from gambling immediately before applying to the court does not in itself indicate the debtor’s good faith and does not refute the established circumstances regarding the nature of the use of credit funds.

Additionally, the courts considered that the debtor did not use the restructuring and preferential repayment programs offered by creditors, indicating a lack of genuine intent to reach a compromise with creditors.

The Cassation Economic Court of the Supreme Court emphasized that the right to apply insolvency procedures belongs only to a bona fide debtor who openly cooperates with creditors and the court, does not conceal the circumstances of debt occurrence, and does not abuse procedural rights.

The Supreme Court also noted that spending credit funds on gambling, although not prohibited by law, can be taken into account by courts when assessing the debtor’s good faith and the reasons for their insolvency.

Since the applicant did not confirm with proper evidence the existence of grounds under Article 115 of the Law on Bankruptcy of Ukraine for opening proceedings, and the circumstances established by the courts indicated bad faith behavior and an attempt to use bankruptcy procedures to effectively write off debts, the Supreme Court agreed with the refusal to open insolvency proceedings.

Under these circumstances, the Supreme Court left the cassation appeal unsatisfied and the decisions of the lower courts unchanged.

Resolution of the Cassation Economic Court of the Supreme Court dated June 16, 2026, in case No. 917/2334/25.

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